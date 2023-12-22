When and where was Big Brother: Reindeer Games shot? Filming locations explored 

Big Brother: Reindeer Games premiered on December 11, 2023, on CBS and set the mood for this festive season. Big Brother: Reindeer Games is a spin-off based on the original Big Brother franchise and presents a unique take on the familiar game. Big Brother: Reindeer Games was shot in Los Angeles, California, before the show's premiere.

Because most of the recent Big Brother seasons have been filmed in California, it makes sense for the makers of Big Brother: Reindeer Games to shoot the episodes in a familiar setting. According to a report by Cinemaholic, Big Brother: Reindeer Games was filmed at the Radford Studio Center, located at 4024 Radford Avenue in the Studio City area of Los Angeles.

The interior of Stage 18 was remodeled to suit the purposes of production, as the games required an all-out holiday atmosphere. The head of the household's bedroom was transformed into Santa's office, while the enormous kitchen was remade in the fashion of Mr. Clau's bakery.

The season was filmed entirely before its premiere since, in a departure from previous Big Brother conventions, there were no live telecasts this time. For all we know, it might not have been winter when the show was filmed!

What is Big Brother: Reindeer Games about?

The show is an extension of the Big Brother franchise with a holiday spin, containing several changes made to the house's original rules to make it all a bit more fun.

The show features nine former Big Brother winners and veterans who were recalled to participate in the show. The cast list included Taylor Hale, Frankie Grande, Xavier Prather, Britney Godwin, Josh Martinez, Danielle Hendricks, Cody Calafiore, and Cameron Hardin.

There were no eliminations, voting, or live telecasts based on house nominations. Instead, the candidates were eliminated in stages depending on their performance in three challenges throughout each episode.

The Naughty and Nice challenge, the Jingle Bell Brawl challenge, and the ultimate Santa's Showdown by the end of each episode decided the fate of all the contestants in the show. Eventually, Nicole Frenzel emerged as the winner after she defeated Taylor Hale and won the $100,000 cash prize.

What happened in the Big Brother: Reindeer Games season finale?

The finale saw audience excitement surge as the four finalists—Nicole, Taylor, Xavier, and Frankie—prepared to face off in the ultimate showdown. Tiffany, the Big Brother 23 winner, took on the role of Santa's Elf, guiding the contestants through the rules. The episode featured two semi-final tasks that determined the finalists for the big showdown.

The Naughty and Nice challenge tasked contestants with scouring Santa's Lodge and discerning genuine paintings from cleverly inserted forgeries. Xavier triumphed over the challenge, choosing Nicole as his first semi-final adversary with his advantage. In a colossal test of skill, they mended towering nutcrackers with Nicole's unique gear arrangement strategy, making her the winner.

Meanwhile, Frankie and Taylor engaged in a slingshot spectacle, toppling mischievous elf images in their semi-final contest. Taylor emerged victorious, setting the stage for the ultimate face-off.

The grand finale comprised three segments: retrieving the Magical Mistletoe, navigating a maze to free the Ancient Antlers, and assembling the Sacred Snowflake. Taylor showcased her prowess, swiftly claiming the mistletoe and conquering the maze.

A climactic snowflake-stacking showdown ensued, with Nicole ultimately clinching victory in a nerve-wracking culmination, cementing her status as the Big Brother: Reindeer Games champion.