Who is Nicole Franzel from Big Brother married to? Relationship explored

Big Brother is renowned for intense competitions, surprise twists, and showmances like Nicole Franzel's. During the summer confinement in the Big Brother house, many houseguests often ignite summer romances. Nicole Franzel has won fans' affection globally with her captivating smile, clever comments, and strategic gameplay. Beyond the fame and success lies a captivating narrative filled with intriguing details that make her a compelling figure.

Although she competed in season 16 without reaching the finale, Nicole Franzel won in the 18th season of Big Brother. She made history as the first female Houseguest to triumph over a male in the finale. The reality star returned for season 22, aiming for a second win.

Where is Nicole Franzel now?

Renowned for strategic gameplay and memorable showmances, Nicole was connected with three fellow houseguests at Big Brother. Following breakups, Nicole Franzel found a reconnection with Victor Arroyo from BB18. While things didn't work out with others, fans are happy she finally has someone for life.

In an intimate ceremony at Orange Lake, Florida, the couple tied the knot on March 16, 2021. They got married right before the birth of their child. In an interview with US Weekly, Arroyo said:

"It feels amazing! We've been waiting for this moment for so long and it's finally happened. All the stress of having a wedding is lifted off our shoulders. Now all our attention is focused on having a healthy and happy baby."

Now, Nicole, an All-Star champion in three Big Brother seasons, shares heartwarming glimpses on Instagram, featuring precious moments with her child.

All about Nicole Franzel's dating life

Nicole was single in seasons 16 and 18 of Big Brother. She had a romance with Hayden Voss in season 16, but it ended post-finale. In season 18, she connected with Corey Brooks, but that relationship also came to an end. After the breakup, she rekindled a connection with BB18 housemate Victor Arroyo.

In 2014, Nicole initiated her first showmance with Hayden, and although they didn't hastily share on-camera kisses, the spark didn't go unnoticed. When fellow BB16 houseguests picked up on their connection, Christine Brecht exposed the showmance known as “Haycole,” resulting in Hayden's eviction.

The romance extended beyond the house briefly, but the exact breakup timeline remains unclear. Nicole confirmed the split before rejoining the game, emphasizing her single status and commitment to playing for herself this time.

In 2016, during her second stint as a Big Brother houseguest, Nicole encountered Corey. Their season was abuzz with their romance, propelling them deep into the competition.

However, they faced inevitable nominations together just before the semi-finals. Despite this, Nicole emerged as the season 18 champion and dated Corey post-season. They ended the relationship; however, the reason behind the breakup isn't clear.

Victor Arroyo proposed to Nicole during season 20

Nicole initially met Victor as a friend in season 18. A year later, during the season 19 premiere, their connection blossomed. In a surprising turn of events during season 20, Nicole hosted a competition in the same house where their journey began. On the other hand, Victor planned a surprise for Nicole and proposed to her in the same house in which they met.

Returning as an All-Star for season 22, she maneuvered through the game without engaging in any showmances. Focused on her gameplay, she approached the competition as a newly engaged woman.

Having encountered a couple of showmances during her Big Brother journey, the former houseguest has now found her happily ever after and has even started a family of her own. As she continues to live her life, the adventures in her journey persistently grow.