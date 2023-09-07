Big Brother: 10 controversial moments over the years 

Big Brother 25 has already seen a couple of major controversies that will be talked about for years to come. Apart from being ugly, they have also exposed the showrunners’ apparent nonuniformity in applying its code of conduct. So far in week 6, Big Brother 25 has already seen two contestants being caught using racial slurs on the show.

While Luke Valentine was removed abruptly after using the N-word, Jared Fields’ use of the R-word has not resulted in any consequences. This has angered fans, who wanted Survivor veteran Cirie Fields’ son to be kicked out from the show. Regardless, over the years, the CBS series has seen a range of huge controversies that have led to consequences both on and off the show.

10 major controversies over the years in Big Brother

1. Jack Matthews threatened violence (Season 21)

Season 21 saw Jason Momoa-lookalike Jack Mathews make various racist comments towards houseguests of color on the show. However, Big Brother initially decided to not air the most controversial moments, even though viewers on the live feed quickly expressed anger on X.

Matthews said he wanted to “stomp a mud hole through” the chest of contestant Kemi Fakunle and called her “dogs**t.” This was in addition to a plethora of comments that eventually got him kicked out of the show.

2. JC Mounduix wielded an ice cream scooper (Season 20)

Moundix’s troubles on Season 20 of Big Brother began when he asked Rachel Swindler if she was transgender. However, this was only the start of his horrendous journey on the show.

JC Mounduix spurred s**ual harassment accusations online after trying to put an ice cream scooper on the privates of fellow houseguests Kaitlyn Herman and Kaycee Clark. This was followed by another attempt to touch another houseguest’s privates, which was enough to see him immediately booted from the show.

3. Justin Sebik held a knife to Krista Stegall’s throat (Season 2)

Big Brother’s earlier seasons also had their fair share of controversies. For example, in season 2, contestant Justin Sebik held a knife to Krista Stegall’s throat, asking her, “Would you get mad if I killed you?”

Sebik later told Big Brother host Julie Chen that anyone who saw that action as an act of violence a threat was an “idiot,” but he was still ejected from the house.

4. Amber Siyavus called Jewish people “selfish” (Season 8)

During Season 8, Amber Siyavus was caught disparaging Jewish people on the live feed of the show. Her comments were immediately called out as anti-semitic.

She had said:

“The majority of people I know from New York are Jewish, and the majority of Jewish people I know, my gosh, so many are so selfish."

Siyavus also had a physical altercation with another houseguest and was eventually voted out quickly, rather than being ejected.

5. Braden Bacha used a racial slur against Kevin Campbell (Season 11)

In season 11 of Big Brother, it was Braden Bacha was booted after being caught making problematic statements towards Kevin Campbell:

“What the fk are you? You’re a fking Mexican from San Diego … I don’t fking care. You’re a fking b*****r. Go home.”

Bacha was the season’s first evictee, after pressure from fans online.

6. Adam Jasinski used the R-word (Season 9)

Adam Jasinski, back in season 9, was initially commended for his work with the United Autism Foundation on the show. However, it soon became clear that Jasinski had some problematic opinions.

He claimed on camera that he wanted to “open a hair salon for kids with special needs so the re****s can get it together and get their hair done.” While the show did not fire him, he was fired from his job while still being in the Big Brother house.

7. Multiple guests accused of racism (Season 15)

Multiple Big Brother 15 guests were accused of racism. (Image via Amazon)

Season 15 houseguest Aaryn Gries called Asian people “squinty-eyed”; referred to Candice Stewart, a Black woman, as “Aunt Jemima”; and told Helen Kim, a Korean-American woman, to “go make some rice.”

Season 15 also had multiple other incidents of racist comments being made on camera. This included Amanda Zuckerman’s statement on Puerto Ricans, as well as GinaMarie Zimmerman’s use of the n-word.

8. Frank Eudy harassed Da’Vonne Rogers (Season 18)

In Season 18, Frank Eudy slapped fellow houseguest Da’Vonne Rogers’ butt and called her a s**t. Rogers later made a tearful apology in the Diary Room, claiming that he had set an example he regretted.

Rogers broke down and said:

“I don’t want my daughter to see that and think it’s OK for guys to hit girls on their butts and guys to call girls s**ts.”

Frank wasn't evicted from the house and survived until week 8.

9. Jason Dent laughed about r**e (Season 19)

Season 19 contestant Jason Dent made a number of intolerable jokes about r**e. Aiming at rival Kevin Schlehuber, Dent was seen talking about his wife and daughters. This was in addition to another story that he told Alex Ow, which also involved r**e.

Dent was not kicked off by the showrunners. However, he was voted out within days after making the comments.

10. George Orwell’s estate sues (Season 1)

In September 2000, a lawyer who owned the TV and film rights to the George Orwell novel 1984 sued CBS, Viacom, and the production company behind Big Brother for copyright infringement.

This was with respect to the use of the term “Big Brother,” which was also used on the show. The parties settled a year later. While the showrunners were forced to pay, the exact amount was never revealed to the public.

Catch the new episodes of Big Brother 25 on CBS every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.