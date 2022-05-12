When did Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee get married? Couple's 'secret' wedding explored ahead of Netflix's Bling Empire Season 2

Chèrie Chan is all set to appear in Netflix's Bling Empire Season 2. She had previously appeared in Season 1 of the show with her partner Jessey Lee and they became one of the fan-favorite couples in Bling Empire.

Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee have been together for years and even have two children together. However, it was only last year that the two finally tied the knot and became husband and wife in a hush-hush ceremony.

The 'secret marriage' of Bling Empire's Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee

Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee tied the knot last year on September 8, 2021, in Champagne, France, in an intimate ceremony with only a handful of guests in attendance. The couple got married just a week after getting engaged.

Speaking about her wedding to Brides, Bling Empire star Chan said:

“For our small, private wedding at Château de Saran, we invited friends who we thought would be more open and able to travel. We had a cocktail reception and ceremony with just eight guests. When we exchanged vows, it was the most special moment.”

Chan was “not excited to get married” because of her late mother's absence from her wedding. All the arrangements were made by her better half Lee who “planned everything." He was the one who handled the venue and invitations as well. Chan “just took care of the dress” and “picked out the flowers” for the big day.

For her “princess wedding in Champagne,” she opted for a custom strapless Nicole + Felicia wedding dress. The dress came with 500 yards of layered tulle, a 12-foot train with and a long veil embellished with ostrich feathers and crystals. Chan completed the look with a jeweled headband, Hueb jewelry, and shoes by Sophia Webster. Lee was decked in Dior and Dolce & Gabbana for the special day.

As a wedding gift, Chan wrote and recorded an original love song, Destiny, for Lee.

All about Bling Empire's Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee’s relationship

Chan met Lee in Vegas when she was visiting some mutual friends with whom she had attended UCLA. The two did not talk then, but Lee contacted her “half a year later” after his divorce and they fell in love with each other.

Chan initially proposed to Lee during Season 1 of Bling Empire. Lee, who had “wanted to propose to Chérie on multiple occasions” but could not go through with it because of wrong timing, finally surprised his ladylove with a proposal in Paris in August 2021. He popped the question at the Jacquemart-André Museum in front of a special painting of the couple.

Power couple Chan and Lee are parents to two children, J'adore, 5, and Jevon, 2.

Stream Bling Empire Season 2 on Netflix May 13 onwards. The show features wealthy Asian-Americans living in Los Angeles navigating their personal and professional lives.

