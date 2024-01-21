When did Clara and Ryan from Married at First Sight break up? Details explored

Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre earned the status of a fan-favorite couple with their chemistry on Married at First Sight's season 12, which began airing in January 2021. Step by step, putting their differences aside, and getting counseled by the show's experts, these two strangers decided to stay married on Decision Day.

The couple and the fans of the show saw this as a happily ever after until things started going south in their relationship. Only three months after the show ended in May 2021, the couple decided to separate in August 2021. They didn't break the silence about the reason for their separation until five months later when Ryan took to Instagram to share the details of their breakup.

Ryan Oubre from Married at First Sight's season 12 breaks his silence about his separation from Clara Berghaus

On December 29, 2021, Ryan posted a 9-page thread on Instagram that gave the fans much-needed clarity on what could've gone wrong and how he is coping after his divorce from his season 12 wife, Clara Berghaus.

Ryan was seen shedding light on the grievances he had with Clara when he said,

"What I can say is: walking into a family gathering and not speaking to anyone and scrolling through your phone will never fly and declining food (outside of a food allergy or avoidance) because you don't like the way it looks won't help either. Choosing not to attempt to understand and educate yourself is a red flag."

He also made it clear that he wasn't accusing anyone of being racist but was pressing on their neglect to understand black culture. Rob also admitted to diverting their conversation about this topic on camera in order to not show Clara in a bad light. He thought she would eventually come through and change her mind about his culture.

Clara's tea spill after Rob's confession on Married at First Sight's season 14's kick-off

Clara took to her Instagram the very next day, December 30, to announce that she'll give her side of the story on Married at First Sight's season 14 kick-off, where the cast of the 14th season was introduced and an update about the previous cast members was taken.

Clara confessed to her and Ryan not being completely transparent about their s*x lives on the show. She said the couple had consummated their marriage on their one-month anniversary but denied it on camera. She shared it was because Ryan didn't want his conservative family to think badly of him.

In the hidden on-camera footage, Clara was seen talking about her s*xual frustrations with other Married at First Sight wives. According to her, the clip served as a major reason for their divorce, saying,

“Again, based on that one clip that kept coming up month after month after month. That was it. It was done.”.

The couple was reportedly looking at new houses to move into before their breakup. They were also putting down offers on the ones they liked. Amidst the house hunting, Clara revealed that there came a time when they were constantly fighting. One day, when they got home after seeing the houses, Ryan told her

"I don’t see a future here. I don’t trust you."

Married at First Sight saw many divorces but also saw many successful marriages, which keeps its upcoming participants hopeful about their outcomes. The success rate of the show is 17%, which is impressive for a show that gets strangers married. Married at First Sight's season 18 is said to be underway.

Ryan Oubre appears to be a happy single with a full social life on his Instagram, while Clara has found a new love, with whom she was recently seen celebrating her first anniversary on Instagram.