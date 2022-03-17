When is Free Cone Day? Dairy Queen to bring back traditional spring event 

Dairy Queen announced that the ice cream franchise will be celebrating its annual Free Cone Day for 2022. Fans of the iconic franchise were upset when the festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 to avoid long queues and gatherings during the pandemic, but not this year.

Customers can line up to get themselves a free cone with the iconic "curl" on top, and share their enthusiasm on social media by tagging the company (@DairyQueen) and adding the hashtags, #FreeConeDay and #HappyTastesGood.

Details about Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day 2022

The offer will be available at all walk-in stores in the US, excluding mall pop-ups. Customers can visit any non-mall Dairy Queen restaurant on Monday, March 21, to get their hands on a free small vanilla soft-serve cone, which generally sells for $2. However, restaurants will only provide the free dessert until they exhaust their stock for the day and is limited to one cone per person.

Another point to remember is that the offer will not be valid for delivery or mobile offers. Customers might have to make sure to reach the store early for a chance to enjoy the free softie.

According to the News Herald, the franchise will encourage customers to make a donation of $1 towards the Beaumont Children's Hospital while getting their free cone, but it will not be mandatory. Customers are also entitled to a free dip of their cone for the donation.

Free Cone Day began to celebrate the first day of spring

The custom began in 1979 when Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield decided to thank the Burlington community on the first anniversary of their business. The business went on to become one of the biggest and most well-known ice creameries, Ben & Jerry's.

The franchise motivated other scoop shops around the US, with DQ joining in 2006.

Just like DQ, Ben & Jerry's too decided to cancel the festival for the last two years due to COVID-19. Fans are hoping for the brand to return with their Free Cone Day, but no announcements have been made yet.

Until then, fans can try their luck at Dairy Queen and follow their Instagram page (@DairyQueen) for more updates or visit DairyQueen.com to find a local store.

