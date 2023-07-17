When did Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz Queiroz get engaged? Sister Wives star ties to knot with girlfriend

Gwendlyn Brown, star of Sister Wives, is now married to her fiancée, Beatriz Queiroz. They met at a restaurant, according to a YouTube video uploaded by Gwendlyn Brown in February. In this video, Brown shares the details of how everything began, saying,

“She was a shift leader at the time. Then when we started talking, she became a manager. Which I strongly believe is ‘cause of me. I was just some random chick at work [to her]. Eventually, I was like, ‘I kind of like you,’ and she was like, ‘I don’t really like you that much, let’s just talk.”

Gwendlyn Brown mentioned that they started dating after a month of this conversation and then moved in together.

Beatriz Queiroz and Gwendlyn Brown announced their relationship on Instagram in May 2022. Then after a few months of dating, the couple announced their engagement in November. Taking to social media to share the news, Gwendlyn wrote, “I'm engaged!! ”

Recently, it emerged that the star of Sister Wives is now married. The wedding took place on Saturday, July 15, in Flagstaff, Arizona. Gwendolyn announced the news on her social media account with a picture of the couple kissing each other, while in the background, it was written, "The Queirozes." The post was captioned,

“Say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz.”

In March of this year, Gwendlyn Brown revealed that she would change her last name after her marriage. While unboxing an award given to her for crossing 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, she mentioned that the award has her original name, as she stated,

“I'm getting married soon, I had the name tag say, 'For Gwendlyn Queiroz. That's what I'm going to be in, like, five months, less than five months. It's coming up.”

Gwendlyn Brown discusses her orientation

In one of the October 2022 episodes of Sister Wives, Gwendlyn Brown first talked about her se**ality to her parents and told them about it. She said,

“I’m bis**ual. I’m not only attracted to women. I’m also attracted to men and people that fall into other gender spectrums.”

Then, in one of her YouTube videos, she discussed the incident where she told her parents about her s**uality. Brown said,

“I look so mad in the moment, and I wasn’t even upset. I was a little disappointed. I thought we were going to talk about the divorce. And all of the sudden, they were like, ‘We’re going to talk about your sexuality, Gwendlyn. They were like, ‘Ooh, we have another queer. We’re going to exploit that. ”

She added,

“And make ourselves famous.’ I’m sure it’s not, but it did feel weird. They also had me talk about my autism here too. I was like, ‘That’s weird.’ I thought we were going to talk about my parents’ divorce.”

Kody and Christine, Brown's parents, decided to get divorced in November 2021. After 27 years of marriage, they came to this decision. Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn, and Truely are the six children they share together.

Fans can watch all episodes of Sister Wives season 17 on TLC. The premiere for season 18 is scheduled for Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.