When was India Delilah O’Hanlon last seen? Missing San Diego woman prompts growing concern among parents and netizens

25-year-old Australian American San Diego resident, India Delilah O’Hanlon was reported missing by her parents after last being seen on a January 16 Facetime call. In a tweet 11 days after her disappearance, her father, C.C. O Hanlon stated that India seemed high and agitated by the arrival of an unknown man in her last video call which ended abruptly.

India's personal belongings including her social security and credit cards were left behind. Her parents believed that their daughter was still in San Diego's City Heights area, where she was last seen. They also detailed the lack of help from the San Diego Sheriff's Department. Netizens who were concerned for the woman's safety also helped circulate awareness.

India Delilah O’Hanlon has been staying in San Diego, California for two years

C.C. O'Hanlon and his wife put out a tweet on Sunday, January 28, in concern for the safety of their 25-year-old Australian-American daughter, India Delilah O’Hanlon, who had been working and residing in California for two years.

The tweet detailed that India left behind her clothes, laptop, make-up, social security, and credit cards. India's parents also detailed her behavior on the last video call. The tweet stated:

"She seemed distracted, high, and agitated by the arrival of an unseen male. The call ended abruptly. She has not been seen since by family, friends, or work colleagues."

They filed a missing person's report to the San Diego Sheriff's Department on Thursday of last week but also stated that the department was initially dismissive of their concerns. India's parents said that the department had tried telling them that their daughter "probably" went on a secret road trip. However, her parents claimed that this was far from what they believed.

India's family wrote that the 25-year-old who was last seen in City Heights may be:

"i) mentally distressed and ii) deliberately cut off from outside communications by someone who is a known dealer, with gang connections. We believe she is still in San Diego."

They further stated:

"We have tried to provide further information to the Missing Persons Unit but no-one will return our calls. We have had no updates since we first filed our report."

C.C. O'Hanlon and his wife were left distraught without any communication from the San Diego Sheriff's Office and a lack of assistance from the Southern California Australian consulate.

The Sheriff's Office responded to the tweet by stating that the complaint was being handled by the San Diego Police Department as City Heights was under their jurisdiction. The Sheriff's Office claimed that they had responded to the inquiry through a DM. However, O'Hanlon denied ever receiving a DM and said that his daughter was not a City Heights resident but was only last seen in the area.

Netizens left concerned for India's safety

Netizens also helped circulate awareness about the missing India Delilah O’Hanlon. Residents of the area offered their help towards finding the missing woman and others provided tips and prayed for her safe return. A few people condemned the Sheriff's Office.

Here are a few reactions to C.C. O'Hanlon's tweet:

