When did Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien get married? Inside their relationship as couple set to expect second child together

On Sunday, June 5, How I met Your Father star Josh Peck and his wife Paige O’Brien took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their second child. The short-film cinematographer O’Brien shared a picture showcasing her pregnancy bump, which has gained around 19,000 likes, including one from renowned YouTuber Casey Neistat.

While his wife posed in a long pink dress, Peck took to the comments section and joked:

“Is mine or no?”

The couple previously welcomed their first child, son Max Milo, in December 2018. The pair celebrated their son’s third birthday in 2021. Meanwhile, despite previous allegations and feuds, Drake Bell’s wife Janet Von Schmeling also expressed her support for O’Brien with a heart emoji.

Exploring Josh Peck and Page O’Brien’s relationship

While the beginning of their relationship is not publicly known, Peck and O’Brien made headlines as a couple in 2016. At the time, the news of their engagement was reported by numerous publications.

According to Insider Lyfe, Josh Peck proposed to Paige O’Brien in Paris during their trip in March 2016. As per the publication, Peck reportedly went down on one knee at the Eiffel Tower. A year after their engagement, the pair got married on June 17, 2017. The wedding ceremony was a private and closed event with very few people in attendance. Social media photos from some of the guests showcased that Josh Peck’s Grandfathered co-star John Stamos was in attendance.

However, the couple’s wedding sparked a lot of controversy when Peck’s Drake & Josh co-star Drake Bell was infamously believed to have not been invited to the former’s wedding. At the time, Bell tweeted:

“When you're not invited to the wedding, the message is clear. True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I'll miss you, brotha…”

This initiated a feud between them which led to further controversies down the line.

Josh Peck and Paige O’Brien’s first child

Around 14 months after their wedding, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. Peck took to his Instagram to share a photograph featuring himself and his wife with a baby bump. The couple welcomed their son, Max, in December 2018, making him almost four at the time.

What is known about Paige O’Brien?

According to her IMDb profile, O’Brien has edited and shot a few short films in 2013 and 2014. While not much else is known about Peck’s spouse, her preference for privacy from media attention was attested to by the 35-year-old actor. While addressing the controversy between him and Bell on the BFF podcast in March, Peck mentioned:

“I am getting married that night, and I see these text messages from him like cursing me out and coming for me. On the night of my wedding… I don't care about me. It's... whatever. I signed up to be a public person. It is what it is. But here's my wife, who's like, getting torn down on the Internet. And I'm like, she's private, and she just got married."

This suggests that the couple's decision to remain somewhat out of the public eye may be because of Paige O’Brien’s preferences.

