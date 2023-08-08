When did Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick get engaged? Bachelor Nation stars call off engagement

Bachelor Nation fans were left in shock as Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, two fan favorites within the reality TV dating realm, announced the end of their engagement after dating each for almost four years. The couple, who had captured hearts with their love story, took to Instagram to share the news of their heartbreaking decision.

On Monday, August 7, 2023, the couple, in a joint statement posted on their Instagram pages, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, revealed the unfortunate news. The announcement shared, read,

"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement."

The couple got engaged in May 2021.

Bachelor Nation alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick called off their engagement after dating for 4 years

While their romantic journey has taken an unexpected turn, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick emphasized their commitment to each other's well-being. Certainly, in these challenging times, they notably made use of the available resources and also outlined their plans for the future, including the well-being of their beloved canine companions, named Ramen and Pinot.

"We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate. Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together."

Their message also highlighted the significance of their friendship. "Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us," they stated, underscoring their respect and admiration for each other.

The now-former couple posted a picture of them holding hands and smiling together, showcasing that the parting away is happening on a mutual note. Bachelor Nation stars' announcement also included a reflection on the time they had spent together.

"We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die."

Kaitlyn and Jason Tartick concluded their message with an appeal to their fans.

"We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts."

In the wake of the announcement, Kaitlyn Bristowe took a step back from the online world on the same day. Through her Instagram story, she shared a makeup-free selfie, and a heartfelt message. "If everyone can say some sort of prayer for both of our hearts, we would love that. I just know social media can be awful, so taking a little break," Kaitlyn conveyed.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's journey together began in 2018 during a taping of Kaitlyn's Off the Vine podcast outside of the Bachelor Nation world. Their relationship blossomed over the years, culminating in a significant milestone. In May 2019, the couple announced they were moving in together. Ultimately they got engaged in May 2021, after two years of dating.