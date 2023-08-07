How long have Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick been together? Relationship timeline explored as Bachelor Nation couple break up

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick recently announced their separation after being in a relationship since 2019. The couple, who got engaged in 2021, made the announcement via a joint statement on Instagram.

The statement mentioned that the duo discussed with their friends and family members before taking the "life-altering" decision.

"We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changed to navigate. Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers."

They stated that they are not ending their friendship, and that it is hard to say goodbye but they won't stop caring for each other.

"We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don't know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts."

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick were romantically linked for 4 years

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick first met in October 2018 at the former's podcast, Off the Vine. Tartick then asked Bristowe out on a date in January 2019. They made their relationship official on the Today Show the same year.

They celebrated their first Valentine's Day in February 2019 and made their relationship Instagram official at the same time. Kaitlyn and Jason showered praises on each other through separate Instagram posts.

Kaitlyn also shared the moments of her Valentine's Day on her Instagram Story where she and Jason had dinner together at Bistro Du Midi. They decided to move in together and announced the same on Off the Vine.

"We're at the next step in our relationship where we want to grow even more and we can't do that in long distance. Cheers to new roommates!"

Kaitlyn Bristowe emerged as the winner of Dancing with the Stars season 29 in November 2020. Jason Tartick shared a video at the time where he and his friend opened a bottle of champagne and screamed.

Tartick then proposed to Bristowe in May 2021 while preparing for an episode of Off the Vine. Bristowe was told that she will interview a special guest but she did not know that a surprise was in store for her. Kaitlyn started preparing to become a mother and revealed her plans for a wedding.

"I just know basically as soon as we can get the ball rolling, I want it to be like a Great Gatsby-like black-tie event, very glam, which is so opposite of what I thought I'd want."

Prior to their breakup, Jason celebrated Kaitlyn's 38th birthday in June 2023.

Kaitlyn Bristowe has appeared on several reality shows. Jason Tartick is also known for his appearance on The Bachelorette and before that, he was a banker.