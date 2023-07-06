When did Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock split? Relationship explored as The Voice mentor compares ex-husband to Tom Sandoval 

On Monday's Las Culturists' podcast, Kelly Clarkson was shocked to learn about "Scandoval" as the co-hosts shared details on how Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's scandalous affair played out on-screen. Upon hearing some revelations, Kelly compared one of Sandoval's traits, "narcissism," with her ex-husband.

Kelly Clarkson, the popular singer and mentor on The Voice, shocked fans when news broke of her split from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The couple, who had been married for nearly seven years, decided to end their marriage in June 2020.

bravo by betches @bravobybetches this clip of Kelly Clarkson learning about Scandoval and also realizing that Tom and Ariana went on her talk show to promote their cocktail book is 🤌🏼 this clip of Kelly Clarkson learning about Scandoval and also realizing that Tom and Ariana went on her talk show to promote their cocktail book is 🤌🏼 https://t.co/2pJsNtClIg

"I do have experience": Kelly Clarkson on dealing with narcissist ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

Las Culturistas co-hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, in a recent episode, divulged details about "Scandoval" to the off-the-grid singer Kelly Clarkson who wasn't aware of one of the most popular scandals in the history of reality TV.

"Scandoval" refers to much talked about scandal in the whole wide world. Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval cheated on his long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix with her best friend and castmate, Raquel Leviss. The affair lasted at least six months while he was still in the relationship.

Kelly Clarkson might be one of the last few people who learned about the scandal now after it had already made the news for the past month. However, upon hearing all the details. She exclaimed in complete shock,

"With one of the castmates? So it's, like, on TV?"

As the co-hosts gave her more details and one of them remarked, "So, wow, you really are off the grid when you're off the grid," she continued referring to Raquel Leviss,

“Oh my God, that girl went through that publicly? ”

Kelly Clarkson didn't hold back when discussing Tom Sandoval, referring to him as a "What kind of depth of a**hole." She further took a dig at her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, when Sandoval was described as a narcissist. Drawing from her personal experiences, Clarkson remarked,

"I do have experience."

The couple, who had been married for nearly seven years, decided to part ways in June 2020. Their divorce was finalized in March 2022. It was reported that they cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation. Clarkson has been open about the challenges she faced during the divorce process.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she admitted that she struggled to cope with her divorce proceedings.

"I had many sessions with just my friends [where] I couldn't even speak. I was crying so hard, even before separating," she shared.

The singer also acknowledged the unhealthy habits that had developed in their relationship, revealing that the divorce was a gradual process rather than a sudden event.

She recalled discussing the situation with her therapist, seeking a solution, but ultimately realizing their marriage was beyond repair.

"I desperately want to make this happen, but I think I knew in my heart it just wasn't going to," Clarkson acknowledged.

Throughout the divorce proceedings, Clarkson faced an ugly custody battle with Blackstock, resulting in her being granted primary custody of their two children. As part of the settlement, Kelly Clarkson was ordered to pay her ex-husband $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 2024.

Brandon Blackstock hasn't commented on the comparison made by his ex-wife Kelly Clarkson.

Poll : 0 votes