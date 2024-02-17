Linda Reagan's unexpected death in Blue Bloods came as quite a shocker to many fans. Linda, played by actress Amy Carlson, was the series' most cherished character. She played a pivotal role as the wife of main protagonist, Danny Reagan and the couple had two sons, namely Jack and Sean.

Throughout the series, Linda served as a strong emotional pillar and a supportive wife to Danny, helping him navigate numerous challenging situations. Her unwavering dedication towards the Reagan family made fans adore her character.

With the conclusion of season 7, Linda's story came to an abrupt end with her tragic death and the show's timeline jumped ahead a few months. Her sudden death shocked viewers and left a void in the Reagan family, marking a significant turning point in the series.

Linda’s unfortunate fate in Blue Bloods

In the first episode of Season 8 titled Cutting Losses, it was revealed that Linda died in a helicopter crash while she was on duty as a nurse. The episode begins with Danny Reagan still mourning the loss of his wife. He attends therapy sessions where he blames himself for Linda's death. However, the therapist reassures him while also revealing the cause of her death:

"Linda's death wasn't your fault. She was doing her job [as a nurse]. She died doing what she loved. She died in a helicopter crash, airlifting her patient."

However, the entire sequence leading to Linda's death was not depicted on-screen, leaving fans disappointed. Linda played a significant role throughout the entire series till Blue Bloods Season 7, and the decision to kill her off-screen prevented viewers from bidding farewell to their beloved character.

Was Linda murdered in Blue Bloods?

In Blue Bloods season 8, Linda's death was initially labelled as an accidental helicopter crash. Then later, in Season 9 episode 19 titled "Common Enemies," it is disclosed that the crash was actually orchestrated.

In this episode, Mexican cartel member Louis Delgado informs Danny that Linda's helicopter crash was ordered by cartel member Jose Rojas, who also murdered Delgado's wife. As a result, Delgado and Danny team up to apprehend Rojas and bring him to justice.

Why was Linda killed in Blue Bloods?

Initially, Linda's character wasn't intended to be killed off in Blue Bloods. However, her demise occurred due to the departure of actress Amy Carlson from the show.

In 2018, showrunner Kevin Wade revealed that Amy Carlson decided not to renew her contract after season 7. Wade told TVLine at the time that:

"I was between a rock and a hard place because the simple fact was that [Carlson] decided not to renew her contract. And because that happened after we'd wrapped the previous season, we had very little wiggle room, but we did our best with a tough situation."

Upon Linda's hasty exit, Amy Carlson told Deadline:

"I feel bad that she dies the way she dies; it would've been nice for the fans to see her demise, to be a participant in it."

There is no announcement by the show makers yet regarding Linda's comeback for the final installment of Blue Bloods. However, her return would be a good surprise for fans.

The 14th and final season of Blue Bloods premiered on CBS on February 16, 2024 at 10 pm ET/PT.