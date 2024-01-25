When did Liz and Big Ed from 90 Day Fiancé break up? Details explored

90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods has finally confirmed her breakup with her ex Big Ed Brown after being together for three years and going through a whopping thirteen breakups in that period. According to a report by ScreenRant from January 22, 2024, 90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods opened up on her recent split with Big Ed and also hinted that she was happily dating a new mystery man.

Following his split from Rose Vega in season four of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Liz emerged as Ed's new flame. Fans were curious to see how long Ed and Liz would be together when he first asked her out.

90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed and Liz reportedly got married in August 2023 after being together for three years. They committed to stick together forever in 90 Day: The Last Resort, which marked one of their last appearances together.

Rumors of their separation started doing the rounds when Liz shared an Instagram story of herself drinking with her alleged new partner. Ed also shared and then took down several photos he had posted of attending a hockey game with a female friend.

90 Day Fiancé fans learned of Big Ed and Liz Woods's breakup in December 2023

In the first season of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life, Big Ed Brown introduced his new love interest, Liz Woods, to the public. They eventually broke up after the season's tell-all special, but got back together in time for season 2 and even announced their engagement, according to In Touch Weekly.

90 Day Fiancé star Liz was a manager at Ed's favorite neighborhood eatery in San Diego. First, Liz and Ed clicked as friends. Ed worked up the guts to ask Liz out on a date after speaking with a dating coach during the August 2021 season 1 opener of 90 Day: The Single Life. Liz is a single mother of a young daughter.

Ed and Liz had already split up by the time they made an appearance on the debut season's tell-all episode. The pair worked out their differences on stage and appeared to end the episode with the hope that they would get back together.

Ed sought to move on from Liz after going through a difficult period in his life. He went on multiple dates with other women, one of whom was named Kaory. They made an effort to enjoy one another's company, but it was obvious that they had quite different personalities and aspirations for their lives.

According to TMZ, Big Ed and Liz startled fans in September 2021 when they were seen out clubbing together in Santa Barbara, California. Ed introduced Liz as his fiancée as they were out on the town, and Liz had a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

The couple was featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' season seven, which followed Big Ed and Liz after they became engaged. Before tying the knot, the couple had to overcome significant trust concerns and resistance from Ed's family.

On August 29, 2023, Big Ed and Liz exchanged vows in front of their loved ones and friends in Bentonville, Arkansas. But after the announcement of the newest season of 90 Day Diaries and Liz's bleak preview, everything seemed to change in December 2023.

Although Liz's Instagram photo of herself holding hands with her new partner indicates that she and Big Ed are no longer together, Big Ed himself had been certain up until recently that there was nothing wrong between them.

90 Day: The Single Life airs new episodes every Monday at 8 PM ET on TLC.

