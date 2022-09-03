When did Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. get married? Actress calls out Howard Stern for comments on her marriage

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently picked a bone with host Howard Stern for his comments on her marriage to actor Freddie Prinze Jr.

For the uninitiated, in 2001, during an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Stern had roasted Freddie for getting married to Sarah Michelle Gellar at the age of 25. While Freddie had shyly exclaimed that "absolutely it (the marriage) will last," Stern had placed a bet with the actor, stating:

"In about 10 years you're gonna hunt me down and go, 'Howard, I owe you money.'"

Sarah and Freddie married on September 1, 2002, and on the occasion of their 20th wedding anniversary, the former took to Instagram to post screenshots from Prinze's interview with Stern, hilariously calling out Stern for grilling Freddie about their marriage all those years ago.

Apart from the post, Sarah uploaded the same screenshot on her Insta story, where she addressed Howard Stern and wrote:

"What do you think?!?!... I think you owe us."

Prinze reposted Gellar's stories and hilariously noted:

"She will never forget."

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. were friends for three years before they began dating

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. tied the knot in Mexico on September 1, 2002. This Thursday, on the occasion of their 20th wedding anniversary, Gellar took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo from their wedding and captioned it as "20."

Prinze and Gellar met in 1997, on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer. The two started dating three years later and tied the knot soon after.

In a conversation with People Magazine in March 2021, Sarah Michelle Gellar had recalled how the two of them began dating:

"We've had many dinners before. We were supposed to go with someone else, and the third person didn't make it out, and we decided to still go. We were just two people at dinner catching up. We had a long car ride and a long dinner, and things just happened."

Prinze lovingly added that he did not want to be on a date with anybody else after that night. He said:

"One day, I just knew we're going to get married and that I was going to propose. I didn't know when or how."

In 2020, during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Freddie Prinze Jr. was asked about his long-lasting marriage with Sarah Michelle Gellar. In response, the Scooby-Doo actor hilariously noted that the best advice to make a marriage work is to never share a bathroom! He quipped:

"That's my best advice... Don't share a bathroom... If they stop making you laugh, then your days are numbered."

The couple often take to Instagram to appreciate one another. On Freddie's birthday, Sarah Michelle Gellar penned a heartfelt note for her husband. She wrote:

"Today is @realfreddieprinze birthday. Normally this is where I would make a joke. But it’s also #internationalwomensday and it completely makes sense that you share that day, as there is no man that is a bigger champion and friend to women than you. I couldn’t think of someone better to raise a daughter with or to teach a son, what it truly means to be a good man. Happy birthday FP."

The couple share two children - Charlotte Grace, 12, and Rocky James, 10.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal