When did Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers’ Brother Conner pass away? Details explored

31-year-old Southern Charm reality TV star Olivia Flower's brother Connor Flower tragically passed away on January 30, 2023. Olivia opened up about how she is handling the grief of losing a family member.

Connor had been battling with Lyme disease throughout his adulthood. According to his obituary page, obits.postandcourier.com, he used to work in Charleston as a member of the real estate industry and was passionate about golf.

However, the cause behind Olivia Flower's brother Connor's passing is not linked to his Lyme disease but a fentanyl overdose. Fentanyl was prescribed to Connor as a medication to help with his treatment for his anxiety and pain.

When and how did Olivia Flower's brother pass away?

Olivia Flower's 32-year-old brother struggled throughout his adulthood. She shared how people would assume that Connor dying of a fentanyl overdose meant he was partying. On November 1, 2023, Olivia explained to People Magazine that his doctors had advised him to use this drug as a relief for his pain and anxiety:

"Conner wasn't like that. This was a relapse. This was his means to survive."

As time went by, Connor became dependent on drugs. The Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers further explained how her brother was misdiagnosed several times and had to go through unnecessary medical treatments at a young age that led to "severe internal damage" which was "long-lasting and devasting".

"He started depending at a very young age on this prescription medicine to feel normal. And we as a family started to see this toll it took on his body."

Through Olivia and her family's efforts, Connor Flower was able to go to rehab. In 2022 he was living in a health wellness center located in Arizona. According to Olivia, he was "in the best shape they had seen him in years". Following his speedy recovery, Connor planned on visiting Charleston back.

On 3 February 2023, Oliva Flower and her family released a statement to US Weekly confirming that her brother Connor had passed away.

The statement read:

"We know his absence will be felt by many for years to come. Please respect our privacy while we grieve the overwhelming loss of our son and brother."

The Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers also posted pictures of her 2023 recap on December 31, 2023, with hopes that 2024 would be a better year for Olivia and her family. She expressed gratitude to people who were by her side while she was grieving.

Previously on Scheana Shay's podcast Scheananigans, Olivia shared how dealing with the Southern Charm drama has affected her while she was mourning the loss of her brother:

"I haven't even like really processed what's happening in real life. So then to go and have to deal with such bullsh*t on a scale of things that just like didn't matter, I don't really know how that's gonna look back, I don't know how that's gonna play out. But its been rough."

Olivia Flower's cast members from Southern Charm gave their condolences on the October 19 episode of season 9. Castmates including former Southern Charm member Thomas Ravenel and Taylor Ann Green's mother Leslie Green, posted a tribute for Conner Flower.

In the same episode, Olivia shared in a confessional interview that before Connor's death, her brother told her that he was proud of her. Southern Charm fans lend out their support for their favorite reality TV star.