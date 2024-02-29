When and where does Superman: Legacy start filming? Significance of locations explored

Superman: Legacy is an upcoming film by director James Gunn, who will be looking to offer a fresh take on the DC superhero. It will be the first film that forays into the revamped DC Universe under Gunn and Peter Safran (the new heads of DC).

The iconic superhero will be played by David Corenswet, and joining him is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, Rachel Brosnahan.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025, as per DC. Although not much is known about the movie's plot as of yet, it is set to feature new versions of many beloved DC Comics characters.

The film will officially begin production on March 18, 2024, as per Production Weekly. As per the latest issue of the magazine, James Gunn plans on wrapping up filming by August 2024, so that there is ample time for post-production.

Read on to learn about the filming location of the upcoming Superman film as it prepares for filming.

Superman: Legacy will be filmed in Cleveland and Cincinnati, two places of importance to Superman

James Gunn is all set to begin the filming of his fresh take on the iconic DC Superhero. Production will begin soon and filming is set to take place in Cleveland and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Both cities have immense importance to the birth of Superman and hardcore fans will be pleased to see both cities featured in Superman: Legacy. While the character of Superman has his origins on the fictional planet of Krypton, the character was created by two people from Cleveland.

The creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster were both natives of Cleveland and created the character as residents of the city. With a shared history of growing up in Cleveland, they set the early Superman comic books in Cleveland.

Superman lived, worked, and battled crime in Cleveland for the first fifteen issues of Action Comics (as well as the first issue of Superman).

However, Cleveland was retconned as the fictional city of Metropolis beginning with the 16th issue of Action Comics and the 2nd issue of Superman. This was done in a manner akin to how Batman's early stories were set in New York City, before the location was changed to Gotham City.

The fictional city of Metropolis is modeled on two cities, Cleveland and New York. Although Joe Shuster and Jerry Siegel were raised in Cleveland, respectively, the Fleischer brothers, whose legendary Superman cartoons gave Superman his renowned ability to fly, were among the many important creatives in Superman's early history who were born and raised in New York.

Cincinnati, Ohio is another important city in the early history of Superman as the famous landmark Cincinnati Union Terminal building served as the inspiration for the famous Hall of Justice (which served as the headquarters for Justice League).

The Union Terminal building is an architectural gem and served as the visual inspiration for the Hall of Justice in Super Friends.

Cleveland and Cincinnati are two of the filming locations that have been revealed and, likely, the filming might also take place across different cities and in a studio too.

Stay tuned for more updates about Superman: Legacy set to arrive in theaters in 2025.