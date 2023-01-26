When does Teen Wolf: The Movie take place? Timeline explored

Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie is set more than a decade after the events of the conclusion of the hit MTV series, Teen Wolf. The upcoming film will be released on January 26, 2023, on Paramount+.

Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, and JR Bourne will reprise their roles from the show, which ran from June 5, 2011, to September 24, 2017, for six seasons.

The MTV show was loosely based on the 1985 film of the same name, directed by Rod Daniel, starring Michael J. Fox, James, and Hampton.

Let's take a closer look at the timeline of the upcoming film.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is set in the year 2026

Teen Wolf follows the adventures of a young werewolf, Scott McCall as he protects the fictional California town of Beacon Hills against terrifying supernatural creatures and various threats with the help of his pack.

The pack includes his best friend Stiles Stilinski (Dylan O'Brien) and his first girlfriend Alison Argent (Crystal Reed). Unfortunately, Stilinski will be absent from the upcoming film.

Teen Wolf: The Movie will take place thirteen years after the events of the main show's final season took place.

Season 6 of the show was released in 2017, but the events depicted in the final season of Teen Wolf happened in 2013. The season 6 finale ended with a time-jump of two years, setting the epilogue of the show in 2015.

The upcoming film is set in the year 2026 so we can say that it is set thirteen years in the future. But if you include the 2015 epilogue shown in the finale episode, the movie is set eleven years from its conclusion.

This means we will witness a much older and adult version of the beloved characters with more mature storylines. Scott was 18 in the final season of the show, but here, he will be a 33-year-old man. Derek Hale, on the other hand, will have a 15-year-old son in the film.

The events of the MTV series take place over a time frame of three years, i.e 2011 to 2013.

What is Teen Wolf: The Movie about?

Directed by Russell Mulcahy, Teen Wolf: The Movie is a continuation of the MTV series Teen Wolf. The film's description, according to its trailer on YouTube, reads:

"A terrifying new evil has emerged in Beacon Hills calling for the return of Alpha Werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), to once again reunite the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other shapeshifters of the night. "

It continues:

"With new allies and trusted friends like Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin), Lydia Martin (Holland Roden), Jackson Whittemore (Colton Haynes), Malia Tate (Shelley Hennig), and the return of a long lost love, Scott and his pack just might stand a chance."

The film was written by Jeff Davis and edited by Edward R. Abroms and Gregory Cusumano. Music and cinematography are helmed by Dino Meneghin and David Daniel, respectively.

First Cause, Inc., Capital Arts Entertainment, MTV Entertainment Studios, and MGM Television are the movie's official production companies.

Don’t forget to tune into Paramount+ on January 26, 2023, to watch Teen Wolf: The Movie.

