Teen Wolf: The Movie cast list - Who's returning and who's not?

Teen Wolf: The Movie will be released on January 26, 2023, on Paramount+. The film is a continuation of the MTV series Teen Wolf, which ran from June 5, 2011, to September 24, 2017, for six seasons.

Most of the original cast from the show is returning, including Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, and JR Bourne. The show was loosely based on the 1985 film of the same name, directed by Rod Daniel, starring Michael J. Fox, James, and Hampton.

Let's take a closer look at the main cast of Teen Wolf: The Movie.

Teen Wolf: The Movie cast

Tyler Posey as Scott McCall

In the Teen Wolf universe, Tyler Posey's Scott McCall is a true alpha werewolf, which means he did not kill another Alpha werewolf to be an Alpha werewolf and is the leader of his Pack. He resides in the fictional California town of Beacon Hills and protects his town from threats.

Posey is best known for his roles in the Teen Wolf MTV series, Raul Garcia in Doc and Ty Ventura in Maid in Manhattan. He started his career young and was nominated twice for a Young Artist Award. He has won several Teen Choice Awards and also does vocals for the band Lost in Kostko.

Crystal Reed as Allison Argent

Crystal Reed's Allison Argent comes from a family who have been werewolf hunters for generations. She was also Scott's love interest in the MTV show and wielded a bow and arrow like an Apache Warrior.

Reed played Sofia Falcone in the fourth season of Gotham, Abby Arcane in the series Swamp Thing and also appeared in films like Skyline, Crush, Too Late, and Ghostland.

Tyler Hoechlin as Derek Hale

Tyler Hoechlin's Derek Hale was a werewolf by birth who lived in Beacon Hills with his family, a pack of both werewolves and humans. Talia Hale’s mother was an alpha werewolf. The show depicts Derek Hale and Scott McCall creating a partnership. Early in his life, Hale had to endure tremendous physical and psychological suffering.

Tyler Hoechlin became well-known for his role as Michael Sullivan Jr. in the movie Road to Perdition. He even played Superman in the Arrowverse series Supergirl and Superman & Lois and Martin Brewer on the television show 7th Heaven. For his portrayal of Superman, he was most recently nominated for the Critics' Choice Super Awards and Saturn Awards.

What is Teen Wolf: The Movie about?

Directed by Russell Mulcahy, Teen Wolf: The Movie is a continuation of the MTV series Teen Wolf. As mentioned before, several actors will reprise their roles, including Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, and Tyler Hoechlin.

The film's description, according to its trailer on YouTube, reads:

"When a terrifying new evil emerges, Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and the rest of his pack return to Beacon Hills. Scott rounds up the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other shapeshifters of the night."

It continues:

"With the help of his new allies, trusted friends, and the return of a long lost love, Scott and his pack just might stand a chance."

The film was written by Jeff Davis and edited by Edward R. Abroms and Gregory Cusumano. Music and cinematography are helmed by Dino Meneghin and David Daniel, respectively.

Tune into Paramount+ on January 26, 2023, to watch Teen Wolf: The Movie.

Poll : 0 votes