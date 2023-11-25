When is The Golden Bachelor finale? Date change revealed

The first season of ABC's The Golden Bachelor is soon approaching its end, with the recently released episode 8 of the series being the penultimate episode of the season. The Golden Bachelor season 1 saw the enigmatic 72-year-old Gerry Turner try his hand at love after the untimely death of his former wife, Tina Turner.

With Theresa and Leslie emerging as the final two contestants, fans are excited to see who Gerry will choose as his life partner. However, viewers were left confused when they learned that no new episode would be this week.

The finale of The Golden Bachelor season 1 is now scheduled to air on November 30, 2023.

When is The Golden Bachelor finale?

The finale will see Turner make his final choice and choose between the likes of Leslie and Theresa. He has confessed his love to both women in recent episodes after their dates in the fantasy suite in Costa Rica. Turner will hand out a final rose during the finale and fans can't wait to see who he ultimately chooses.

Since the show premiered on September 28, fans have been treated to a new episode every Thursday at 8 PM ET on ABC. However, the show took a break for Thanksgiving before episode 9, which will mark the finale of the season. The finale of the show will now premiere on November 30 instead.

While the one-week break might prove to be tough for viewers, the final episode is expected to be longer than the ones that have been released so far. All the episodes of season 1 of The Golden Bachelor have run for 40-45 minutes. However, the upcoming finale is expected to be two hours long.

Gerry Turner has been on an incredible journey right from the start of the show. Known for his charisma and ability to maintain his cool, he seemed confused during the initial weeks. He also had his fair share of struggles with various aspects of the show and was initially reluctant to join Leslie and Theresa for the fantasy suite dates.

Regardless, he made strong bonds with both the finalists and fans are excited to see who he will give the final rose to.

The show premiered its first season on September 28 and grabbed the attention of fans across the globe. It will now come to an end on November 30 and fans can enjoy the finale on ABC and Hulu at 7 pm ET.