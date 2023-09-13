When did Tony Evans' wife pass away? Cause of death explored as Pastor announces engagement to Carla Crummie

Pastor Tony Evans from the Evangelical church Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas, announced his engagement to Carla Crummie during Sunday's church service on September 10, four years after his wife Lois Evans' passing.

The senior pastor honored his late wife and asked the congregation for their prayers during the celebration service for his 74th birthday at the church. While announcing his engagement, he was accompanied on stage by his four children, Crystal Evans Hurst, Anthony Evans Jr., Jonathan Evans, and Priscilla Shirer.

Tony was married to his late wife, Lois Evans, for about 49 years and lost her to the battle of biliary cancer on December 30, 2019. She was 70 years old at the time of her death. The senior pastor addressed the people assembled at the church on Sunday and said that reminders of Lois’ life and her influence on him, his family, and the church ministry are everywhere around him.

He continued that they were a close family, and everything that had happened in his life, including his church, books, and tapes, had been defined by his late wife. The family had gone through a roller coaster of emotions and ups and downs in the past four years, and pastor Tony Evans thanked his followers for grieving with him through it all.

Tony Evans' late wife suffered twice from biliary cancer before succumbing to death

Tony Evans confirmed the tragic news of his wife’s death through a Facebook message sent to his congregation in 2019. He wrote at the time:

“Just before the sun came up this morning, the love of my life, Lois Irene Evans, transitioned from earth and watched her first sunrise from heaven. I had the privilege of holding her hand as she was lulled into eternity. Our four children surrounded her as well. As she slipped away, we told her how much we love her, how proud we are of her, and how thankful we are for the life she has lived.”

Lois Evans co-founded the Christian radio broadcast The Urban Alternative, which reached millions of listeners from over a hundred countries. She shared her diagnosis of biliary cancer on April 2, 2019, and openly spoke about her illness with the church and on social media as well. According to the post about her initial diagnosis, this was the second time Lois Evans had gallbladder cancer.

Carla Crummie also lost her husband four years ago

During his 74th birthday celebration at the church of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, Tony Evans told his congregation that as he worked through the grief of losing Lois, God brought someone into his life.

Expand Tweet

He continued that, just like he has shared the ups and downs of his life with them, he wanted to provide them with the opportunity to meet Miss Carla Crummie, his new fiancée. At the news, the congregation immediately erupted in applause and cheers for the senior pastor.

Tony Evans shared that Carla is someone who has also traveled a road similar to his. Carla Crummie also lost her husband to death when the two were on their way to Lois Evans’ funeral.

The attendees of the Sunday service gave pastor Tony Evans a standing ovation, and soon after he redirected them to also be respectful to those who were still in grief from the loss of Lois Evans.