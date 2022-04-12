When did Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge split? RHOC alum’s ex-fiancé gets married for the fourth time

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson’s ex-husband Steve Lodge recently got married for the fourth time. Vicki and Steve ended their relationship last year.

Steve Lodge married Orange County-based third grade teacher Janis Carlson in an “incredible wedding" on April 11, 2022, surrounded by friends and family. He shared the happy news with the world through a selfie-style Instagram video. This is Janis Carlson's first marriage.

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge relationship timeline explored

The Bravo reality star Vicki Gunvalson called off her engagement with her ex-fiancé Steve Lodge in September 2021 after six years of dating.

The star began dating Lodge after she separated from ex Brooks Ayers in 2015. Gunvalson and Lodge got engaged in April 2019, but they parted ways two years later.

In October 2021, during a conversation on Instagram with former RHOC co-star Tamra Judge, Gunvalson reportedly slammed her ex-partner:

“He used me. He lied to me. He's been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be. No Christian man would do what he's done.”

However, in a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Lodge denied such allegations, saying that the “absolute lies” on social media are “very disappointing and disingenuous.” He added that the couple ended their “engagement and relationship in December of 2020.”

Lodge even clarified that the couple “had not been in an intimate relationship since September of 2020.” He proposed to his Janis Carlson on December 20, and she “happily agreed.”

The 63-year-old Lodge and 37-year-old Carlson had been dating since September and went Instagram official with their relationship on Christmas Day.

Speaking about his love, Lodge told Us Magazine:

“We are completely head over heels in love and can’t wait to be husband and wife. Janis is a beautiful person, inside and out. We have incredible chemistry, we’re very compatible, emotionally connected, and have mutual respect for each other. We are equally yoked and look forward to happiness.”

Life insurance guru Gunvalson was previously married to ex Michael J. Wolfsmith from 1982 to 1991. She was then married to her ex Donn Gunvalson from 1994 to 2014.

Edited by Siddharth Satish