When was Vuarnet launched? Everything you need to know about the French eyewear brand acquired by Thelios 

Vuarnet, a French eyewear brand, is an emblem of luxury, style, and unparalleled quality in the world of eyewear. Born in the heart of France, this brand has, over six decades, woven itself into the fabric of fashion and sportswear.

With its recent acquisition by Thélios, the eyewear division of the colossal LVMH group, one can't help but ponder on the brand's illustrious journey and where it might be headed next.

The history of Vuarnet can be traced back to 1957. Founded by the ingenious optician Roger Pouilloux and the renowned French ski Olympic gold medallist Jean Vuarnet, the brand aimed to combine high performance with iconic design.

The fusion of Pouilloux's optical genius and Jean Vuarnet's athletic insights created a brand to leave a mark in the world of high-end eyewear.

The origins of Vuarnet were steeped in innovation. Roger Pouilloux, a visionary optician, had developed a revolutionary lens that offered exceptional protection against the blinding glare on the ski slopes. It was this lens that Jean Vuarnet wore during his gold medal-winning performance at the 1960 Winter Olympics.

This association between an Olympic champion and an innovative lens paved the way for the brand's birth, and it was aptly named 'Vuarnet' in honor of the skiing legend.

Over the years, Vuarnet's reputation grew exponentially. The brand's commitment to quality saw them only use the finest mineral glass, sourced from the best materials, ensuring visual clarity and protection. Their sunglasses were not only about protection; they became a symbol of style.

The iconic Skilynx lens, known for its distinctive yellow tint, became synonymous with Vuarnet, and it allowed wearers to experience the world with enhanced contrast and depth.

Vuarnet was not just a French eyewear brand; it was a movement. Its impact was seen far beyond the snowy slopes. In the 1980s, the brand became a cultural phenomenon, with Vuarnet's apparel line, especially their t-shirts, becoming immensely popular.

This era also saw Vuarnet stepping into eyewear that catered to various outdoor activities. From mountain climbing to sailing, they became an essential part of every adventurer's kit.

Hollywood wasn't impervious to the brand's allure either. Vuarnet sunglasses became cinematic icons in their own right.

From being sported by Alain Delon in The Swimming Pool to making a statement in The Big Lebowski and James Bond – Spectrum, Vuarnet shades were the accessory of choice for many a silver screen hero.

Thélios and Vuarnet: The Dawn of a New Era

As Vuarnet embarks on its new journey with Thélios, it brings along its rich legacy. Thélios, which already has a robust portfolio of designing for luxury brands like Dior, Fendi, and Celine, aims to rejuvenate and globalize Vuarnet. With the resources and vision that Thélios brings to the table, Vuarnet is poised for a renaissance.

Alessandro Zanardo, who is at the helm at Thélios, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership, recognizing Vuarnet's unique heritage, design prowess, and unparalleled expertise in mineral lenses. With both brands sharing a vision for innovation, quality, and luxury, the synergy promises to lead Vuarnet into a luminous future.

Vuarnet's acquisition by Thélios isn't just a new chapter; it's a celebration of a legacy that spans over 60 years. As the French Eyewear brand gears up for the future, its foundations in history, innovation, and luxury will continue to guide its path, ensuring that Vuarnet remains a beacon of excellence in the world of eyewear.