When will A Very British Scandal air on Prime Video? Plot and more explored of Claire Foy's miniseries

A Very British Scandal, a BBC and Amazon Studios series, will soon air on Prime Video. It brings to viewers the story of Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll, and her marriage and divorce from the Duke, which became one of the costliest divorces in the history of British royalty.

Created by Sarah Phelps, the series is part of the BBC's 2021 Christmas TV line-up and is coming to Prime Video in the US on April 22. Starring Claire Foy, who is also known for her role in the British period drama The Crown, the series is going to be packed with scandals that are sure to leave the audience wanting more.

What is A Very British Scandal all about?

The upcoming British period series by Prime Video follows the high-profile and scandalous divorce of Ian and Margaret Campbell, which took society by storm due to the s*xual underpinnings of the entire affair.

Ian was Margaret's second husband. Margaret married him after leaving her first husband, Sweeny, with whom she had an amicable relationship. But her second marriage was a turbulent one which not only led to a separation and divorce but also cost Margaret her money and reputation.

A Very British Scandal portrays a greater part of the story from Margaret’s point of view, delving into the scandals that she faced, particularly with the one photo that led to her downfall.

Did Margaret ever recover from the stigma that the public attached to her due to her promiscuity? Or did she withdraw to save what was left of her reputation? The BBC trailer gives a small glimpse into what to expect from the upcoming period drama that chronicles the life of Britain's notable socialites Ian and Margaret, who got embroiled in a messy divorce that shook society. Catch the series to learn more about the fate of the glamorous heiress of Britain.

Starring The Crown's fan-favorite Claire Foy as Margaret Campbell, the Duchess of Argyll, the series also brings Paul Bettany in the role of Duke of Argyll, Ian Campbell. Other stars include Julia Davis starring as Maureen Guinness, Sophia Myles as Louis Campbell, Phoebe Nichols as Helen Whigham, and Johnathan Aris as John Wheatly.

When will the series air?

A Very British Scandal has already premiered in the UK on December 26, 2022 on BBC One. After almost four months, the period drama will be coming to the US on Friday, April 22. The three episodes will be available to stream on Amazon's streaming platform Prime Video.

To watch the series, viewers will have to hold a paid subscription to Prime Video. The streaming platform has a number of plans to choose from, and viewers can sign up for any of the plans and subscribe to the streaming platform to view the series.

Catch A Very British Scandal on Prime Video for some British royal drama.

Edited by Sabika