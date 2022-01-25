When will 'American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda' air? Release date, trailer and all about the Discovery+ series

The true-crime series, American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda, will narrate some mind-boggling and immensely disturbing crimes. Featuring reputed Lt. Joe Kenda, he will explain the twist and turns of the cases that eventually led to the arrest of criminals.

The focus of the show will be on a 1998 homicide case where local-home-health-aide Gertrude “Trudy” Ochankowski was strangled above a Main Street laundromat and how her killer was convicted after 16 years.

American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda, which is produced by Jupiter Entertainment with Patrick Reardon and Erich Sturm as Executive Producers, will air on January 26, 2022, on Discovery+.

Release date, trailer and all about American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda

The six gripping episodes of American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda will feature one of the most experienced homicide detectives in Investigation Discovery (ID) history.

Lt. Joe Kenda will narrate some of the hard-to-crack cases along with other American detectives like Det. James Colley from Antioch, California, and Sgt. Garritt Kelly (Fmr.) with East Hampton and so on, each sharing stories of some twisted tales.

The show will also focus on the homicide case of Gertrude “Trudy” Ochankowski, whose body was found in a stream off in January 1998. An autopsy concluded that the mother of two kids was strangled to death.

But it was only sixteen years later, in 2013, when building-maintenance worker Gerald Brian Tuttle was convicted. This happened after the DNA found in her car was identified as his, with the help of advanced technology.

Tuttle, who eventually pleaded guilty to the crime in August 2016, was sentenced to 18 years in jail after being convicted of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree kidnapping.

More about Lt. Joe Kenda

Kenda retired from the Colorado Springs Police Department in 1996 after solving 356 of his 387 homicide cases along with his team, and getting a 92 percent solve rate.

Also Read Article Continues below

After his retirement, the veteran starred in Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda, a true-crime documentary series that ran for nine seasons on Investigation Discovery (ID). He is also the author of two books, I Will Find You and Killer Triggers.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan