When will Barbie premiere digitally? Details explored after reported delay

The box office blockbuster, Barbie, has been making waves since its release on July 21, 2023, and fans cannot wait to rewatch the film on their small screens. The movie is slated for a digital release on September 5, 2023, as per IMDb. However, it could take till October for it to be available across OTT platforms.

The World of Pink in Barbie, which features Margot Robbie as the lead, offers a fresh take on the iconic Mattel doll. This resonated with the masses - something that justifies the movie's entry into the billion-dollar club with a whopping $1.28 billion worldwide collection.

The movie premiered at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023. It was released globally on July 21, 2023, and is still playing in theaters.

Barbie digital release: The film will soon be available for purchase on Amazon

After the insurmountable success of Barbie following its worldwide theatrical release, fans will now be able to get their hands on the digital copy of the film as early as September. As per the Warner Bros. Pictures announcement on August 16, via Variety, Barbie will be made available for its digital release on September 5.

Additionally, it will also be available to pre-order on Amazon at a price of $24.95. However, the streaming details for the movie will take time to release as the production house seems to be focused on the box office collection and digital sales at the moment.

The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer will also be occupying showtimes in IMAX theatres from September 22 for a total of one week. This could be an indication of the possibility of the total collection to surpass $1.3 billion worldwide. Besides, the IMAX release will also include an exclusive post-credits scene as part of the new film copy.

While there is no digital release date for the UK, the film will be made available for pre-order on Amazon UK for £19.99. The digital release on streaming platforms seems to have been delayed by the plans to increase the revenues on the project.

The movie has run into geo-political and religious issues over the Middle East and the Southeast Asian regions but overall, has managed to pull out movie-goers and rake up its box office numbers - all credit to the movie's marketing strategies.

More on Barbie

As the Gerwig film made $1.28 billion worldwide and became the highest-grossing film directed by a woman, it managed to shatter several societal beliefs associated with the toy. Barbie made $577.6 million in the United States and Canada and beat The Super Mario Bros. Movie to become the highest-grossing film in 2023 in North America.

The film boasts a powerful combination of talent, which includes names like America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Helen Mirren, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

Gerwig, known for her exceptional work in Lady Bird and Little Women, brings her talent of storytelling onto the table and her prowess shines through all of the 114 minutes of its runtime.

The film, along with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, premiered globally on July 21, 2023.