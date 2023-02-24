When will Creed 3 release? Cast list, trailer and what we know so far

Creed 3, the third film in Michael B. Jordan’s Rocky spinoff series, is scheduled to make its debut soon. After Sylvester Stallone revitalized the Rocky franchise in 2015 with the story of Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis's journey to the world championship, the Rocky sequel took off among fans and a second film was ordered soon after.

Creed 2 saw Michael B. Jordan’s character face down Ivan Drago’s son, giving fans a massive showdown. The franchise recently announced a third installment, which will now be released on March 3, 2023.

What do we know about Creed 3?

Here is everything to know about the upcoming movie in the Rocky sequel, which is coming this March.

Creed 3 plot

The third installment of the franchise takes place seven years after the last movie, and everything seems to be going well for Donnie, who is now the light heavyweight champion and is living the life of his dreams with his musician wife Bianca and their daughter, Amara. However, peace won't last for long as Damian "Dame" Anderson is back.

Damian and Donnie were childhood friends, but the former ended up in prison for 18 years while the latter found success. Now that Damien is out, he will seek vengeance for being robbed of his career. The two rivals, who were once brothers, will have to fight out their differences inside the arena.

The official plot synopsis of the Michael B. Jordan movie, according to IMDb, is as follows:

"After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When childhood friend and former boxing prodigy Damian (Jonathan Majors) resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring."

Creed 3 trailer was released on February 17, 2023, and you can watch it here.

Creed 3 Cast list

Creed 3 features a stacked cast led by Michael B. Jordan, who will be reprising the role of Adonis "Donnie" Creed. Tessa Thompson will also be joining him to play his wife, Bianca, and Mila Davis-Kent plays Amara, the daughter of the couple.

Phylicia Rashad is also returning to the film as Donnie's mother, Mary Anne Creed, and Wood Harris will reprise his role as Creed's trainer, Tony "Little Duke" Evers. Florian Munteanu also returns as Viktor Drago, Ivan Drago's son.

Sylvester Stallone will not be coming back for the movie. The actor has said:

"I bowed out of that one, I just didn't know if there was any part for me. [The movie] takes it in a different direction. I wish them well, and keep punching!"

Jonathan Majors has been added to the cast list as Damian Anderson’s childhood friend and current rival.

Creed 3 Premiere and how to watch

Although Creed 3 had an initial release date of November 2022, the date was postponed and the movie is due for release this March 3, 2023.

Directed by Micheal B. Jordan, from a script written by Zach Baylin, Keenan Coogler, and Ryan Coogler, the movie will make its debut in theaters soon.

