When will Domino Masters Season 1 Episode 5 air? Air date, plot, and more about Fox’s reality show

With a new challenge, episode 5 of the game show Domino Masters is all set to air on Wednesday, April 6, with an interesting theme for the contestants on Fox.

The show’s official synopsis reads:

“In each episode, the teams will be given a bold theme and exciting custom elements to incorporate into their Rube Goldberg-style topples, but the pressure is on as one wrong move could set off a chain reaction that knocks them out of the running.”

Air date, plot, and more about Domino Masters episode 5

The fifth episode of the reality game show Domino Masters, titled Playoffs: Water Worlds, will air on April 6, 2022, at 9/8c on Fox.

Four teams will compete on the first night of the playoffs in an unbelievable Rube Goldberg-style topple-and-chain reaction tournament with water world themes.

The contestants must be very careful "as one wrong move could set off a chain reaction that knocks them out of the running."

Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet, who starred in Modern Family, will host the show. The competitors will be judged by NFL star Vernon Davis, actress Danica McKellar, and professional domino and chain reaction artist Steve Price, with Joe Buck as the narrator of the show.

In episode 4, titled Qualifiers: Movie Night, which aired on March 30, 2022, the last four teams were introduced and were challenged to design a domino chain reaction based on a movie genre.

Wonder Women chose fantasy, Back Breakers chose horror, Teen Topplers chose science fiction, and Mechanical Mavericks chose romance. The teams presented their creations to the judges, leaving the judges impressed. Back Breakers and Mechanical Mavericks were declared the winners of the night, sending Wonder Women and Teen Topplers home.

More about Domino Masters

In the reality show Domino Masters, teams of domino enthusiasts compete to create mind-blowing masterpieces to create domino effects and impress the judges. The winner of the show will win $100,000 cash prize, a Domino Masters trophy, and the title of Domino Master.

Executive Produced by Gail Berman, Danny Schrader, and Hend Baghdady, the seven-episode show premiered on March 9, 2022, with 16 teams from different states and diverse backgrounds joining the show. Episode 5 airs on Wednesday, April 6, on Fox.

Edited by Sabika