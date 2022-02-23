When will Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 3 episode 1 air? Air time and more about TLC show

Season 3 of TLC’s Doubling Down with the Derricos premieres on February 22, 2022. Deon and Karen are back with parenting their 14 children on your television sets. The first episode of the latest season aired on Monday at 10.00 pm ET. The show has been running since 2020 and fans have loved it.

Doubling Down with the Derricos features Deon and Karen managing their 14 children from different age groups. In the latest season, the couple has decided to move to South Carolina, Karen’s mother’s house. But the children and GG are not ready to move out.

What happened in episode 1 of Doubling Down with the Derricos season 3 ?

Doubling Down with the Derricos' episode 1, titled Poppy: You're Past Your Prime, featured Deon helping children prepare a vegan meal for grandmother GG’s visit who was suffering from chest pain.

On the other hand, Karen is presently facing a mental breakdown situation which is why she and her husband Deon have decided to move to her mother’s house.

But when GG visits them and learns about moving out, she turns completely against their decision. She reacted by saying,

"I'm not moving. Never."

Amidst all the tough calls, Deon finds himself stuck between his mother and wife. Furthermore, he takes the entire family roller skating, but the episode ends with a sudden rush to the hospital as GG experiences severe chest pain again.

Why are Karen and Deon thinking of moving out with their family?

Last season, Karen had to go through a lot of stress which included, the paralysis of the right side of her body, son Diez’s elongated skull surgery, and the miscarriage of her 15th child.

Everything has added to Karen’s restlessness. She opened up to Deon about moving out to her mother's. In the latest episode, she stated:

“Having 14 children is so exhausting, especially when you have multiple multiples.”

Although Deon suggests that Karen undergo therapy, it probably won't work out for her. In the upcoming episode, the therapist will ask her:

“How much do you think you can handle before something starts to go?"

With so much going on, Karen desires to move out to South Carolina but Deon has not made a firm decision due to the kids and his mother. Will they move out successfully? To find out, viewers will have to watch the upcoming episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos next Tuesday at 10.00 pm ET on TLC.

