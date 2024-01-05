When will Godzilla Minus One release on Blu-ray? Release date speculations explored

The Takashi Yamazaki-directed Godzilla Minus One has been the talk of the town since its release. Be it critical reception or gigantic box office success, the film has been proven to be a perfect cinematic experience. From Ryunosuke Kamiki to Kuranosuke Sasaki, the Kaiju film has a star-studded cast.

According to IMDB, the storyline for Godzilla Minus One reads:

“Feeling as if he unfairly cheated death too many times, Shikishima, a surviving Kamikaze pilot is attacked on Odo Island along with many war plane engineers by a gargantuan monster.”

It further reads:

“After the engineers die due to Shikishima failing to distract the monster, an overwhelming amount of guilt weighs on him, especially after a homeless woman and a baby move into his home when he returns. Shikishima, now on a personal mission, teams up with a large group of veterans to finally take down the monster known as Godzilla.”

The monster film made its successful debut in Japanese theaters on November 3, 2023. Then it got an international release in US theaters on December 3, 2023. As it has been a month since the release, Godzilla fans are awaiting the film’s Blu-ray release.

Godzilla Minus One Blu-ray release date

Godzilla Minus One Blu-ray is expected to be released in late 2024, according to reports. While dvdreleasedates.com has reported that the film’s Blu-ray release is estimated for February 2024, the digital HD release from Amazon Video and iTunes is also estimated to come out next month.

However, the makers of the film haven’t provided any concrete details regarding the Blu-ray release. Given the film’s release only one month ago, the reported Blu-ray release date appears to be a long wait for Godzilla fans.

The Kaiju film had a monstrous box office triumph with its release, collecting $85 million globally on a budget of less than $15 million. It became the highest-grossing Japanese movie in US history. This gives us an estimation regarding the viewer's positive reception of the feature. So, many fans are waiting for the Blu-ray debut, with some speculating earlier that it will be released in Christmas week.

The arrival of Christmas marks a long holiday weekend in Japan and the US. This gives a wider market for the Blu-ray release of multiple popular films. This led fans to speculate that the Blu-ray for Godzilla Minus One will be released in January 2024. But as of now, there is no information available for the film’s Blu-ray release.

Amazon or any other site has also not mentioned Godzilla Minus One in its Blu-ray release list. So, fans who failed to watch the film in theaters or those who are waiting to rewatch the feature at home on weekends will have to wait for the Blu-ray release.

Directed and written by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One stars Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, and Yuki Yamada in lead roles. The film also has Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando, and Kuranosuke Sasaki in supporting roles.

Bankrolled by Toho Studios and Robot Communications, this film marks a stand-alone instalment separate from Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. MonsterVerse. As of now, the film has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 98 percent from critics and fans.