Freeform's Grown-ish, a teen sitcom and spin-off of Black-ish on ABC, is scheduled to air season 6 episode 5, titled Right My Wrongs, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 10:00 pm ET.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Andre campaigns to be the president of the Gamma fraternity, but he must be willing to sacrifice his morals to win; Doug has a date with Sloane; Zaara is hung up on Drea."

The sixth and final season of Grown-ish premiered in the last week of June. It follows the lives of the Johnson family children while they bid farewell to their comfortable at-home lives and navigate the paths and struggles of college.

For the first four seasons, Yara Shahidi's Zoey Johnson was seen attending the made-up California university, forging a career path for herself. The last season followed Marcus Scribner's Andre Junior and his college life.

According to USA Today, Shahidi previously revealed that the ongoing season will feature the 100th episode of the comedy-drama, but the number of episodes for the final season remains undisclosed.

This information, however, leaves viewers with the fact that season 6 will have at least 13 episodes before bringing the "ish" universe, including Black-ish and Mixed-ish, to a close.

Grown-ish Season 6 episode 5 will witness Andre compromise his morals for the Gamma fraternity presidency

The fifth episode titled Right My Wrongs, of Grown-ish season 6 will likely witness Andre Junior who only recently started forging his way through college life compromising on his morals to become the president of the Gamma fraternity. He knew college life was going to be tough, but was he prepared to make decisions that would make him question and disregard his virtues? Probably not.

The official synopsis for episode 5 reads:

"Andre campaigns to be the president of the Gamma fraternity, but he must be willing to sacrifice his morals to win; Doug has a date with Sloane; Zaara is hung up on Drea."

Viewers can anticipate some life-changing moves by the characters and expect gripping drama and comedy. Things are officially about to heat up on the Influencer Island since the previous episode revolved around Andre second-guessing Annika's honesty.

Elsewhere, as apparent from the synopsis, Dough (Diggy Simmons) will be going out on a date with Sloane (Cal U. Latto) while Zaara (Tara Raani) is hung up on Drea, a major crush that just doesn't happen to go away.

In the official promo released by Freeform, Zaara explains that she is "beyond thirsty" and "parched" for Drea and the way she feels is not something she has ever felt before. She categorizes it as an "uncool" feeling, but the brief wave the two share signifies a forthcoming romance.

More about Grown-ish: The plot, cast, and the ongoing season

Grown-ish on Freeform follows the lives of the Johnson family's children who struggle with adulthood, college, and other social challenges which come as part of the not-so-idyllic life that they had imagined. The show explores their lives outside the comfort of their homes.

The official synopsis states:

''The Johnson family's eldest daughter is taking her first steps into the real world as she heads off to college. "Grown-ish" explores the first trappings of adulthood, and Zoey must navigate through the trials and tribulations of these momentous steps. Zoey discovers that once she leaves the nest, things do not always go her way.''

Alongside Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Diggy Simmons, and Tara Raani, the final season of Grown-ish also stars other series regulars, including Trevor Jackson as Aaron, Daniella Perkins as Kiela, Justine Skye as Annika, Ceyair Wright as Zeke, and Amelie Zilber as Lauryn, among other stars.

For season 6, Craig Doyle serves as the showrunner, taking over the baton from Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly, as well as executive producer. Also serving as executive producers are Shahidi, who plays one of the leads, alongside Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, and Michael Petok.

The show is created by Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore, and produced by ABC Signature.

Season 6 episode 5 airs on Freeform this Wednesday, July 26, at 10:00 pm ET.