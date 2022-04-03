When will Impractical Jokers' special episode air? Release date, channel details and more explored

Impractical Jokers have announced good but also bad news. The good news is that they are returning with a special episode this April for all fans. Following the news, they also announced that series regular Joe Gatto will be making his exit from the long-running comedy show.

Watch out for the returning stars Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, and Sal Vulcano as they bring viewers more laughs and more shenanigans, continuing the tradition of cable’s number one unscripted comedy. However, this time the four will be returning with a special guest for a very special episode.

What to expect in the Impractical Jokers' special episode

With preparations for Season 10 on in full force, the gang of jokers are back for a special episode. For nine seasons of the unscripted comedy, the four friends have performed ridiculous dares that only get more hilarious and challenging with every episode. They have ganged up against each other as well as on unsuspecting individuals in order to deliver laughs and bring to viewers one of the best unscripted comedy shows ever.

Sadly, one of the four jokers, Joe Gatto, has called it quits. But the show must go on. Following his exit, the team has been keeping busy with the production of Season 10 which will see celebrity guest appearances in every episode. The new season is planning for a summer debut.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the special episode that Impractical Jokers have scheduled to air very soon. The three remaining jokers are all set to return to the screen for a super-sized special episode. Helping them bring in more jokes, more laughs, and more good times is their celebrity guest comedian Eric André.

When will the comedy special air? How to watch it?

Impractical Jokers @truTVjokers The Jokers are BACK! Tomorrow at 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT Sal, Murr and Q are taking over @truTV @tntdrama and @TBSNetwork Twitter handles ahead of their supersized episode with special guest @ericandre ! Watch it after the Final Four on all three networks! The Jokers are BACK! Tomorrow at 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT Sal, Murr and Q are taking over @truTV @tntdrama and @TBSNetwork Twitter handles ahead of their supersized episode with special guest @ericandre! Watch it after the Final Four on all three networks! https://t.co/Vufec4frUK

The special episode of the prank show will air on April 2, 2022. It will be aired on TBS, TNT, and truTV. However, for viewers without a cable connection, the show can be streamed using Sling TV for a subscription of $25 per month.

But perhaps the best way to watch Impractical Jokers Special online is through the Hulu + Live TV service. Hulu Live TV subscriptions start at $69.99 per month.

Apart from the mentioned options, the show can also be watched live online with a subscription to DirecTV Stream since it hosts TBS, TNT, and truTV in all its plans.

Get ready for the all-new special episode of Impractical Jokers coming this April 2.

