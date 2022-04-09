When will Masters of Illusion Season 8 premiere? Air time, magicians and more about CW’s reality show

CW is bringing back its renowned magic show, Masters of Illusion, with its eighth season on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The upcoming show will follow the same pattern as its previous seasons. Featuring the world’s biggest award-winning magicians, the magic show will take viewers to an unprecedented land of illusions for nearly 30 minutes.

The show features a number of the world’s greatest magic acts. Offering a variety of magic tricks, every episode will have a different set of prolific magicians who will make it worth watching. Although the show takes place in front of a live audience, it is enjoyable even when viewed from home.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"These cutting-edge illusionists perform sleight-of-hand, perplexing interactive mind magic, hilarious comedy, dangerous escapes, and large-scale illusions. These modern masters display skills that have taken a lifetime to perfect. Audience members will be baffled by the astounding skills of these modern illusionists."

What to expect from the Masters of Illusion Season 8 premiere episode?

As stated, the show features a fresh set of world-renowned magicians in each episode. The artists set to appear in the premiere episode include Ed Alonzo, Rob Lake, Shoot Ogawa, Clairvoyants, Stuart MacDonald, and Eric Buss.

The second episode will feature magicians My Uyen, Chipper Lowell, Eric Jones, Farrell Dillon & Trino, Kevin Li, and Jonathan Goodwin. Lastly, the third installment will have Bill Cook, Dan Sperry, Tetro, Joel Meyer, Joshua Jay, and Alex Ramon.

The show is known to showcase magic acts that involve sleight-of-hand, large-scale illusions, confusing and interactive mind magic, dangerous escapes, and some comedy. From perplexing acts to comedy-oriented magic acts, the art of deception will be redefined in the premiere episode.

Up till now, CW has confirmed three episodes of the upcoming season, each having a duration of 30 minutes. However, the show is speculated to have more episodes set to be broadcast on the network.

From 2000 to 2001, Masters of Illusion ran on PAX TV. The shows were conducted at Magic Castle’s great stage in Hollywood, California. For the first time, the acts of the famous magic show were telecast on MyNetworkTV in 2009. In 2012, Masters of Illusion was broadcast in syndication as four separate specials.

However, on August 1, 2014, CW relaunched the series with new episodes featuring new cast members and host Dean Cain.

Viewers can watch the Masters of Illusion Season 8 on Saturday, April 9, 9.00 pm (ET) on the CW channel.

