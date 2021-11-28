When will ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Episode 4 air? Release date, trailer, and more

Mayor of Kingstown is set toward the direction to become Paramount’s hit series. The first three episodes have left fans intrigued and are majorly hooked on to the newest show.

Starring Kyle Chandler and Jeremy Renner, the Mayor of Kingstown is a thriller drama that revolves around the McLusky family and their criminal and corrupt ways of maintaining peace in Kingstown. The creator of the series is Yellowstone’s showrunner, Taylor Sheridan.

If viewers think that Sheridan is done shocking them enough, wait for the next episode to air. When Mitch’s death can be the beginning of Mayor Kingstown, it is difficult to predict what more the creator will bring in the future.

New episode of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ to be released on Sunday

Mayor of Kingstown episode 4 is all set to premiere Sunday, November 28, at 3.00 am Eastern Time (ET) on Paramount Plus.

The ten-episode series consists of a 50 to 66 minute run time of each episode.

What to expect from episode 4?

[Spoiler Alert!]

Mike McLusky (Renner) is expected to face severe repercussions because of his failed plan from the previous episode. His failure led to Kenny’s death that will create chaos inside and outside the prison system.

While his murder is being investigated, Milo brings his associate Iris to Kingstown to manipulate Mike. So, the upcoming fourth episode of Mayor of Kingstown will also see Iris making her move.

Mike might get another blowback, but this time from his youngest brother Kyle. He is soon to become a father and thus, he has to stop helping Mike with his corrupt and dangerous plans.

Mayor of Kingstown Episode 4 is titled “The Price,” and its official synopsis reads:

"Everyone wants something from Mike, who reminds them who is in control. Iris visits Mike's office. Mariam and Mike discuss Kyle's future.”

Episode 3 recap

Previously, a meth addict named Kenny was introduced in Mayor of Kingstown Episode 3 titled “Simple Murder.” While cooking meth, he blew up his trailer with his wife and kid inside. In the wake of the incident, law enforcement wanted Kenny dead, which made Mike suspicious.

He suspected that police were ready to hire a prisoner to kill Kenny, which means the cops owed big favors to the gang. To keep Kenny safe, Mike asked him to turn himself in to be placed in protective custody.

Mike’s plan backfired. As soon as Kenny turned himself in, he was taken straight to prison, where he was beaten and stabbed to death by the inmates in the presence of the guards.

Edited by Srijan Sen