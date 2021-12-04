When will ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Episode 5 air? Release date and more

Mayor of Kingstown is a new Paramount series that will release its fifth episode this weekend. Starring Jeremy Renner, the show focuses on the McLusky family who has been trying to maintain peace in Kingstown for generations.

In the upcoming episode, Kyle McLusky will be questioned after a shootout in the city. Having already lost a brother (Mitch) at the beginning of the season, Mike (Renner) is now expected to help his younger brother Kyle.

The thriller drama series has kept viewers hooked to their seats so far, will it succeed in doing the same in the future? Only time will tell.

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ episode 5 releases this Sunday

The new episode of Mayor of Kingstown is all set to premiere Sunday, December 5, at 3.00 AM Eastern Time (ET) on Paramount plus. Post the premiere, the episode will be available on the network’s website as well.

Each episode consists of a 55-66 minute run time, and this season will have a total of ten episodes.

What to expect from the new episode?

After prison guards humiliated the gang leader, the prisoners are expected to reciprocate. This won’t be good for Mike, who has pledged to maintain peace in Kingstown.

Viewers can expect Renner's character to add more enemies to his list after his chat with Carlos Jimenez. Mike’s conversation with Pete didn’t go too well either, so the latter might plan something to prove a point.

Iris (Emma Laird) might also become a regular in Mayor of Kingstown; after a failed attempt to win over Mike, she might face the wrath of Milo Sunter (Aiden Gillen).

Mayor of Kingstown episode 5 is titled, "Orion," and its official synopsis reads:

“Kyle and Ian are questioned by internal affairs in the wake of the shootout; Bunny asks Mike for help with a close family member.”

Previously, it was shown that Kyle (Taylor Handley) is going to become a father, and he would thus be taking a step back from Mike’s corrupt world. In one of the promo clips, Mariam McLusky (Dianne Wiest) is seen slapping and advising Mike to let go of his brother as she doesn’t want Kyle’s wife to be a widow and raise their kid like she had to with her three sons.

There might be a hint at Kyle’s time coming to an end. Will Mike lose another brother in Mayor of Kingstown this season? Only time will tell. After all, one can never predict anything with Taylor Sheridon's shows.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia