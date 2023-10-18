When will Oppenheimer be released digitally?

After its debut in theaters, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is slated for its digital release on November 21, 2023. Based on American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the film takes viewers through a harrowing journey of making man's deadliest weapon at the time—the atomic bomb.

The film has finally set its release date for streaming services and Blu-ray release, with access granted to platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV+, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, and others.

Given the tremendous response that the film received on its theatrical release, let us take a look at Oppenheimer's digital release and streaming details for viewing on small screens.

Oppenheimer sets its date for its Blu-Ray and 4K release

Christopher Nolan's take on the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, has drawn multitudes of people to the theaters on its release on July 21, 2023, with many indulging themselves for a second or third time. The theatrical release of Oppenheimer collided with Greta Gerwig's Barbie, leading to a cultural phenomenon named Barbenheimer.

For those who weren't able to watch the movie on the big screen or wish to watch it again, the 2023 epic biographical thriller will be streaming in households from November 21, 2023—exactly four months after its release in theaters globally. The movie will be digitally released in 4K, Blu-ray, and digital and will come with over three whole hours of special footage.

How to buy digital copies of Oppenheimer?

Fans of the movie can also buy physical copies in the form of 4K Blu-ray DVDs from commercial outlets such as Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and Wal-Mart. However, streaming rights have only been granted to digital storefronts such as Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu, Xfinity, Microsoft, and Verizon.

As Cillian Murphy took on the role of the infamous theoretical physicist and delivered the role to perfection, cinema lovers and Nolan fans alike were left amazed by the realer-than-life portrayal of the incidents on-screen. Despite a lengthy run-time of 180 minutes for a biographical thriller to top its R rating, Oppenheimer made a whopping revenue of $942.1 million worldwide compared to its $100 million production budget.

Additionally, both Oppenheimer and Barbie are expected to face stiff competition at the Oscars in the upcoming award season, as Variety reports possible nominations in the categories of Best Picture, Director, Lead Actor, Adapted Screenplay, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Cinematography, Production Design, Editing, Sound, Visual Effects, and Score.

More on the streaming details

As far as streaming details are concerned, producer Emma Thomas had spoken to the Associated Press (AP) regarding a late November release on streaming platforms, thereby allowing the film to play for 16 weeks at theaters. This is an exception to the usual timeline of 45 days of theatrical playtime followed by a release on streaming platforms.

Emma Thomas, Nolan's partner and producer of some of his biggest projects including Inception (2010) and Dunkirk (2017), spoke to AP saying,

“After nine weeks in theaters, 11 of the 25 screens capable of projecting the coveted IMAX 70mm prints continued to play the film on some of the busiest screens. The reason we’re still in those theaters is because the audience is demanding it. This is not something that we can impose — I wish we could, but it’s genuine.”

In addition to Thomas, the film was produced by Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan.