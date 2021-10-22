When will 'Shark Tank' Season 13 Episode 3 air? All about its product list and guest investor

ABC's hit business-themed show, Shark Tank, is finally back with Season 13. Fans are excited to see the upcoming episode, airing on October 22. Episodes 1 and 2 had Emma Grede and Peter Jones as guest investors, while Episode 3 featured business tycoon Nirav Tolia.

Season 12 of Shark Tank created history as it became the most-watched season in the last three years. Will Season 13 be able to break the record? Only time will tell.

The product list for 'Shark Tank' Episode 3 includes a dating tool that introduces cat lovers to one another

The first team to present in the tank in Episode 3 was TheMagic5 from Brooklyn, New York, and Charlotte, North Carolina. As experienced triathletes, they came up with a reinvention of custom fitted swimming goggles to solve a problem faced by swimmers.

Next, a trio of entrepreneurs from Louisiana introduced a dating tool, Tabby Dates, which unites cat lovers and helps them find their purrfect match.

A New York City-based duo presented SoaPen, a clean product designed to encourage children to wash their hands. The company makes soaps that children can draw with.

The final presenter was Texas-based Christina Funke Tegbe. She introduced her company, 54 Thrones, a beauty line inspired by African heritage.

About guest investor Nirav Tolia

Nirav Tolia is the founder of one of the most successful neighborhood networking services, Nextdoor.

In Shark Tank's Episode 3, Nirav brings his expertise to the table and hopes to inspire and mentor the bright entrepreneurs in the series.

About 'Shark Tank' Season 13

Shark Tank Season 13 returns with a similar shark panel. Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban are back this season. Kevin O’Leary and Barbara Corcoran will be returning to the panel from the first season’s list of players.

Produced by MGM Television and Sony Pictures Television, the Emmy award-winning show is based on the format of the Japanese show, Dragon Den.

Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 3 will be released on 22 October 2021, at 8/7c on ABC Network. New episodes are released every Friday on the network. The watch time for each episode runs up to 42 minutes.

