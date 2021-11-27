When will 'Shipping Wars' Season 9 premiere? Release date and more about A&E's reality show

Good news for Shipping Wars fans! The reality TV show is returning after six years to A&E. It is a competition series about truckers carrying and delivering unusual loads.

The official synopsis of Shipping Wars reads:

“Show revolves around teams of independent heavy-duty moving companies bidding for the chance to transport unshipable items, from oversized loads to bulky packages and bizarre items.”

The upcoming installment will be the ninth season of Shipping Wars. Its season 8 ended in 2015, while the reality show was launched in 2012. Clearly, fans are extremely happy and eagerly awaiting the series to premiere.

‘Shipping Wars’ Season 9 airs next week

The new season of Shipping Wars is all set to premiere Tuesday, November 30, at 10.00 PM ET on A&E. The first day will air two episodes and each will reportedly have 24-30 minutes of run time.

Viewers who don’t have the channel and wish to watch the new season can opt for different streaming services. DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Sling, and YouTube TV are a few options to get the channel.

Previous seasons of Shipping Wars are also available on the network’s website. History TV18 had a rerun of the reality series last year and it received an incredible number of viewership during the lockdown period.

What to expect from the new season?

The first two episodes' titles of Shipping Wars have been revealed, and they are Tower of Power (episode 1) and The Creature and the Wine (episode 2).

Here’s what to expect from the upcoming season:

“Shipping Wars is the A&E reality series which follows the extremely competitive world of independent truckers. Their competition begins at the online auction house for these payloads, where the movers try to win jobs big, small and everything in between. Join in as they try to take on the most jobs they can, balancing the difficulty with the right price in this dog-eat-dog world.”

The network has not yet revealed the cast members, but fans are hoping to see the originals return to Shipping Wars.

Some of the famous cast members included Marc Springer (aka The Big Rig), Jennifer Brennan (The Cowgirl), Jerrett Joyce (The Rookie), Dusty Davies (The Prodigy), Jennifer Samko (The Road Warrior), and Todd and Tamera Sturgis (The Double Threat).

The late Roy Garber was also one of the most popular members of Shipping Wars. He was part of the show for six seasons. Graber passed away at the age of 49 due to a heart attack in 2014.

Edited by R. Elahi