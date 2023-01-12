When will Sick air on Peacock? Release date, plot, and more about the slasher film

Peacock's new slasher film, titled Sick, will air on the streaming platform on Friday, January 13, 2023. The movie tells the story of two best friends who decide to quarantine at a family lake house during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, once there, things take a shocking turn and their experience becomes a nightmare.

The movie stars Gideon Adlon and Bethlehem Million, among others, in key roles. It is directed by noted director John Hyams and written by Katelyn Crabb and Kevin Williamson, who's best known for his work on the Scream movies.

Sick on Peacock: Plot, trailer, what to expect, and more details explored

Peacock released the official trailer for Sick on January 6, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the frightening events set to unfold in the film. The trailer shows the two best friends going into quarantine in a secluded place.

However, what was supposed to be a relaxing time quickly turns into a nightmare as the two women get entangled in a devastating battle for survival. Overall, the trailer clearly establishes the film's tone without giving away too many spoilers. Along with the trailer, Peacock also shared the film's official description, which reads:

''As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone—or so they think.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a gory horror thriller that delves deep into some of the most disturbing facets of life. Fans of classic slasher flicks like Scream, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and My Bloody Valentine will undoubtedly enjoy this movie.

In brief, about Sick cast

Sick stars Gideon Adlon in one of the lead roles as Parker. Parker and her friend go to a secluded house to quarantine amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Adlon looked terrific in the trailer, and fans can expect a powerful performance from her in the movie.

Apart from Sick, Gideon Adlon has starred in a number of popular shows and films over the years, including Blockers, The Society, and The Thing About Pam, to name a few.

Starring alongside Adlon in another key role is Bethlehem Million, who portrays Miri's character. Miri and Parker's lives take a devastating turn soon after they move to an isolated house to quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Million looked brilliant in the trailer and shared great onscreen chemistry with her co-star Gideon Adlon. Fans can expect an equally impressive performance from the talented actress. Million's other notable film and TV acting credits include And Just Like That..., Flatbush Misdemeanors, and more.

Apart from Bethlehem Million and Gideon Adlon, Sick features various other actors playing significant supporting roles:

Marc Menchaca as Jason

Jane Adams as Pamela

Charla Bocchicchio as Parker's Mother

Logan Murphy as Benji

Duane Stephens as Mr. Lyons

Director John Hyams has helmed quite a few films over the years, including All Square, Alone, Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, and more.

Don't forget to watch Sick on Peacock on Friday, January 13, 2023.

