When will Super Pumped episode 6 air on Showtime? Promo, plot and more about Joseph Gordon-Levitt's show

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Super Pumped, an American anthological drama series created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien, is all set to air its sixth episode on Showtime. Adapted from Mike Isaac's book titled Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, the series is a deep dive into how Uber, the app cab, came into being.

Uber is Silicon Valley’s one of the most successful companies and has expanded its business all over the world today. The anthology-drama follows the rise and fall of the app cab company under its CEO and founder, Travis Kalanick, who pushed the company to the pinacle of success with his hard-charging ways, often facing consequences for the same.

What will Super Pumped episode 6 be about? Recap and sneak peek

The last episode saw Travis coming under fire for his break-the-rules attitude, from other board members of the company.

Titled Delete Uber, the sixth episode is expected to be filled with excitement and anticipation as the company struggles with its various emerging problems. This upcoming episode will find Travis and the rest of the crew looking for solutions after a new development to fix the mess. Viewers will also see Travis forming a bond with Emil to rebuild his faith. The Uber team will be hiring a major name to address their toxic culture problem.

Watch the preview of the upcoming episode below:

Where and how to watch Super Pumped Season 1 episode 6?

Season 1 Episode 6 is scheduled to drop on Showtime on April 3, 20022. The drama made its premiere on February 27, 2022 and has, since then, aired five episodes. The series airs an episode every Sunday on Showtime. Viewers can catch the show on the cable network as it is a part of most cable packages. For viewers without cable, the series can be streamed on Showtime Now with a subscription of $10.99 a month.

Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the lead role of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, the series brings to viewers a stellar cast. Gordon-Levitt is joined by Kyle Chandler, in the role of Bill Gurley, the venture capital investor who funded Kalanick’s ambitions, and Uma Thurman, who will be appearing as Arianna Huffington.

The three stars are accompanied by a very capable and enigmatic cast which includes Austin Geidt, Emil Michael, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Hank Azaria, and Elisabeth Shue.

Catch the upcoming episode of Super Pumped on April 3, 2022 on Showtime.

