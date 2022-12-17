When will Taco Cabana’s Double Crunch Pizza be available? Details explored as brand launches new item with exciting deals and offers

Taco Cabana is introducing its brand-new Double Crunch Pizza (DCP) for the first time ever, adding another layer to its flavor-packed menu. Starting on December 19, 2022, all Texas TC restaurants will sell the new Double Crunch Pizza for just $4.99, continuing the brand's heritage of culinary innovation.

Taco Cabana sells a range of mouthwatering delicacies. This includes loaded tacos, flame-grilled fajitas, quesadillas, flautas, enchiladas, Cabana Bowls, freshly baked flour tortillas, a choice of sauces and salsas cooked from scratch, and refreshing trademark margaritas.

TC is also a pioneer in Tex-Mex fast-casual breakfast eating, thanks to its extensive menu of breakfast tacos that includes items like bacon, beef, chorizo, and carne asada (choices may vary by market). It also offers an assortment of breakfast plates and Dozen Taco Boxes, which are ideal for any occasion.

In addition, the brand offers reward programs and provides exclusive offers and member benefits throughout the year.

Details of Taco Cabana's Double Crunch Pizza with new exciting offers

The ingredients for TC's Double Crunch Pizza are two crisp tortillas made from a maize and flour blend, loaded with seasoned mince beef, refried beans, chipotle ranch dressing, Monterey Jack, and cheddar cheeses. It is finished with pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and a sprinkle of sour cream.

TC Chief Operating Officer Ulyses Camacho said in a release:

“The idea of a ‘Tex-Mex or Mexican pizza’ has been floating around TC for some time now. Taco Cabana has always prided itself on its culinary innovation, and our culinary team had a fun time developing this delicious and unique item, which may not be thought of as traditional Tex-Mex, but remains true to the TC taste profile.

"Over the last six months, the Double Crunch Pizza performed very well in several test markets and we couldn’t be more pleased to launch it system-wide."

Customers who are at least 21 years old can pair the brand's 12 margarita selections with the new Double Crunch Pizza for $3 apiece at Taco Cabana's Margarita Headquarters. Numerous flavors are available for TC's Margaritas, including strawberry, dragon fruit, mango, coconut, and basic lime.

In addition, TC gift cards are still available for purchase through December 31, 2022. You can get a free $5 Holiday Guest Appreciation Card when you spend $25 on TC gift cards.

Holiday Guest Appreciation Cards are valid through March 31, 2023, and can be used at any Texas Taco Cabana restaurant.

