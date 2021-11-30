When will 'The Bachelorette' episode 7 air? Michelle Young meets parents of final four

The seventh episode of The Bachelorette Season 18 is all set to air this Tuesday. The upcoming episode will be all about meeting and greeting the parents of the top four finalists.

Michelle Young will be seen visiting her four chosen candidates' hometowns and getting to know them and their families a little better.

When will The Bachelorette Episode 7 be released?

The Bachelorette Episode 7, which will air 30 November 2021 at 8.00pm ET on ABC.

All about The Bachelorette Episode 7

In Season 18 of The Bachelorette, a new fun twist has been introduced in that the four finalists will be presenting their families to Michelle in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The episode will revolve around the guys’ own hometown stories and cute dates. Fans will witness apple-picking, a romantic prom and even a confession of love.

Here's a heartwarming clip of Michelle Young with one of her potential matches from the seventh episode:

Michelle finds herself stressed out with so much at stake. The episode will feature one breakup, which might be the toughest one as yet.

A few red flags will also be revealed, which will make the reality television star wonder if any of them are really worth her love.

To Young's surprise, she gets a special visit from two of her best friends, Bri and Serena P., who provide her with emotional guidance and comfort.

Here's a clip of the sweet reunion. In the snippet, Michelle says:

“It's Bri and Serena. They mean so much to me. And it's really nice having two of my best friends here. Who can be a sounding board for me.”

The four men who are ready to win Michelle's heart include:

27-year-old Brandon J., a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon.

28-year-old Joe, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

27-year-old Nayte, a sales executive from Austin, Texas.

29-year-old Rodney, a sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, California.

The official synopsis of The Bachelorette reads:

“A single bachelorette dates multiple men over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find her true love.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Bachelorette Season 18 episode 7 is all set to air on Tuesday, 30 November 2021, at 8.00pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul