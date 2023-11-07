Get ready to engross yourself this holiday season, in Gareth Edwards' sci-fi thriller, The Creator, as it mounts for the digital and home release dates. For all the Sci-Fi movie lovers, its a treat, this Thanksgiving.

On November 14, you will have the option to stream The Creator online. For those who like having physical copies, you can grab it on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD beginning December 12.

This exciting news is from 20th Century Studios, New Regency and Entertainment One.

On September 29, movie enthusiasts were treated to a cinematic delight with the release. The film was previously scheduled to release on October 6, but was moved up a week due to unforeseen reasons, surprising fans.

If you're eager to catch The Creator at home before it hits streaming platforms, you're in luck. Typically, Disney and 20th Century Fox release their movies on Paid Video On Demand (PVOD) services approximately two months after their theatrical release.

Hence, you can expect to purchase or rent The Creator digitally in November 2023, possibly just in time for Thanksgiving.

Following its initial release in digital format, the film will become accessible on various streaming platforms, like Disney+ and Hulu, Prime Video, as reported by sources, but the release date has not been announced yet.

The notable star cast of The Creator

In the film, John David Washington plays former special forces soldier who is on a mission to find and stop a secretive character known as The Creator.

The movie also has an amazing star cast, including Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Sturgill Simpson, Ken Watanabe and Madeleine Yuna Voyles, all playing different roles that captivate the audience with yet another science fiction but with a twist.

The film made around $100 million, which is good, considering it was made with a budget of $1. Critics mostly liked the movie and gave it positive reviews, leaving viewers to expect even more out of The Creator.

Carrying a PG-13 rating, The Creator was primarily classified as an adventure film, but it also skillfully incorporated elements of action, drama and science fiction.

This combination provided a significant cinematic experience for all those who hunt into its narrative. The film's release was a thrilling occasion for fans of the aforementioned genres, holding the promise of a distinctive voyage through a journey full of adventure, action and sci-fi storytelling.

In a future where a relentless conflict between humanity and artificial intelligence unfolds, Joshua, a former special forces agent, is called upon to track down and eliminate the Creator.

This mysterious character is the genius responsible for groundbreaking AI advancements and has devised a secretive weapon that could lead to a catastrophic end of the war.

As Joshua, along with his team of highly skilled operatives, embarks on a perilous mission into territory controlled by the enemy, they're in for a startling revelation. Contrary to their expectations, the apocalyptic weapon they seek is not a traditional device but rather an AI entity taking the form of a young child.

As it proceeds towards the digital premier with some script flaws and ethical uncertainties, the movie remains a standout work of original science fiction.

Director Edwards infuses the movie with a sense of innovation, making it a heart pounding sci-fi thriller that hunts into the complexities of human virtue in a troubled world and their relationship with AI in the future, leaving viewers in awe.