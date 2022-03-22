When will The Dropout season 1 episode 6 air on Hulu? Release date, plot, and more explored

The Dropout is a Hulu original mini-series based on Rebecca Jarvis's 2019 podcast of the same name. The eight-episode series tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes, played by Amanda Seyfried, and the fall of her biotech business Theranos.

The fifth episode focused on the challenges that followed the company's deal with Walgreens. As per the promo, the stakes are on the rise in the next episode as Elizabeth confronts legal challenges.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode.

When is the sixth episode of The Dropout expected to air on Hulu?

Fans are eager to see what happens next as the show slowly and steadily approaches Theranos' doom.

Every Thursday, new episodes of The Dropout are released. The sixth episode will be released on March 24, 2022 on Hulu at 12.01 am PST.

What to expect from the sixth episode of The Dropout?

The Dropout is in an intriguing position heading into episode 6 after episode 5's ultimate declaration that Elizabeth Holmes is a fraud. Although the truth is yet to be revealed in the Hulu series, it appears that it will this week. Iron Sisters, the sixth chapter, claims to depict numerous parties working to expose Theranos.

Hulu @hulu Don’t miss the grand opening. Episode 5 of #TheDropout is now streaming. Don’t miss the grand opening. Episode 5 of #TheDropout is now streaming. https://t.co/aC5wJMqCtc

The following is the official synopsis for The Dropout episode 6:

“Fresh out of college and newly employed by Theranos, Tyler Schultz and Erika Cheung discover shocking truths about Elizabeth and the company. Richard and Phyllis work with John Carreyrou to build a case against Elizabeth.”

As the show approaches Elizabeth's trial and conviction, the stakes are rising. It'll be intriguing to watch how those real-life events are adapted to the small screen.

What happens in episode 5?

Flowers of Life, the fifth episode of The Dropout, follows up three years after Walgreens agreed to sell Theranos' technology in retail stores.

In that period, it appears that Theranos has made little headway, and Walgreens executives are becoming impatient. As a result, they set a deadline for Elizabeth to deliver a sellable product.

Of course, the impending deadline isn't the only issue Elizabeth and Sunny Balwani are dealing with in episode 5. They are also dealing with Richard Fuisz's lawsuit against Theranos, in addition to their relationship issues.

Ian Gibbons has been summoned to testify, and his testimony could jeopardize the operation. Ian, on the other hand, kills himself. This death marks one of the most heartbreaking scenes in this fictionalized version of Elizabeth Holmes' biography so far.

Bonnie Burton @bonniegrrl One of the most heartbreaking parts of #TheDropout on @hulu isn't about Elizabeth Holmes' deceit, it's seeing @StephenFry brilliantly play the late Ian Gibbons - the chief scientist of #Theranos who tried to do the right thing & was punished for it. cheatsheet.com/entertainment/… One of the most heartbreaking parts of #TheDropout on @hulu isn't about Elizabeth Holmes' deceit, it's seeing @StephenFry brilliantly play the late Ian Gibbons - the chief scientist of #Theranos who tried to do the right thing & was punished for it. cheatsheet.com/entertainment/… https://t.co/yhXr0rarqc

Elizabeth isn't out of the woods yet, even without Ian's evidence. New employee Tyler Schultz and the return of Phyllis Gardner add to the tumultuous tensions in the episode. Episode 6 is set to reveal even more about Elizabeth and Sunny's scam.

The first five episodes of The Dropout are currently available on Hulu.

Edited by Sabika