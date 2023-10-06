The Exorcist: Believer marks the return of the famous horror film after almost 50 years. The newest entry in the horror franchise is sure to amp up the spook factor this Halloween season. The brand-new installment in the venerable horror series is a direct continuation of the first film, which starred Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil.

The Exorcist: Believer is the first film that Universal hopes will be a new trilogy from director David Gordon Green. These goals can only be achieved if the film is a huge hit and successfully re-engages audiences with a franchise mostly ignored by major contemporary horror series.

The Exorcist has captivated audiences in America since its release in 1973. The second chapter of a brand-new trilogy begins with The Exorcist: Believer after two more sequential releases up until the 1990s and two prequels that were released in the 2000s.

The release date for the movie across streaming platforms has not been announced by Universal. However, on October 6, 2023, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical premiere.

The Exorcist: Believer - Possible online release date for streaming

The release date for The Exorcist: Believer on streaming services has not been officially announced by Universal. However, when the time comes, it is already known that the canon Exorcist sequel will be available on Peacock.

Peacock, which is Universal's streaming service, negotiated the initial agreement for the film, which included a $400 million deal that might involve making the remaining Exorcist reboot sequels exclusive releases for Peacock. The Exorcist: Believer's release date hasn't been specified by the studios, but they have a regular operating procedure for making predictions.

About 50 days following their debut, Universal's latest theatrical titles are usually available on Peacock. Throughout 2023, there have been some exceptions to this rule. For example, The Super Mario Bros. Movie took 120 days to release due to its enormous box office success, while Fast X was released 119 days later.

However, between 49 and 56 days following their theatrical debut, five of Universal's other six wide releases arrived at Peacock. The upcoming Exorcist film should be available on the streaming site in late November 2023 if a similar timeframe trend is followed.

The Exorcist: Believer - Possible date for release as a video on demand

The digital release of the upcoming Exorcist film should give those who want to watch it at home a chance to do it sooner. This year, Universal's films have been available on PVOD sites in as little as 18 and 21 days.

The latest Exorcist film's digital release date would fall toward the end of October 2023 if the film's production schedule is comparable. Even if it seems too soon, it would mean that viewers could watch the scary film at home just in time for Halloween.

Here is the official synopsis for the film:

"When his daughter, Angela, and her friend Katherine, show signs of demonic possession, it unleashes a chain of events that forces single father Victor Fielding to confront the nadir of evil. Terrified and desperate, he seeks out Chris MacNeil, the only person alive who's witnessed anything like it before."

Stay tuned for the release of The Exorcist: Believer on October 6, 2023. The release date for streaming on Peacock will be announced by Universal soon.