When will The Fatal Attraction Murder episodes 1 and 2 air? Release date, plot, and more about Oxygen series

Carolyn Warmus, an outspoken, gorgeous young elementary school teacher from an affluent family, was branded "The Fatal Attraction Killer" by the press when she was charged with the murder of her lover's wife, Betty Jeanne Solomon. Warmus couldn't get rid of the nickname, which was derived from the popular film due to the striking similarities between the film and the trial.

After spending 27 years in prison for the murder, Carolyn Warmus is finally presenting her side of the story. The former schoolteacher will discuss the case in an interview on Oxygen's new two-part special, The Fatal Attraction Murder.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the two upcoming episodes of Oxygen's new special.

When are the first two episodes of The Fatal Attraction Murder expected to air on Oxygen?

The two-night special event of The Fatal Attraction Murder premieres on Oxygen on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 08.00 pm ET/PT. Part two will air the next day, on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the same time.

What will the two episodes be based upon?

The first episode is titled "The Mistress and the Murder" and will focus on Carolyn Warmus as she speaks for the first time since her release after 27 years in prison. She goes into detail about her affair with co-worker Paul Solomon, whose wife, Betty Jeanne, was found dead. The dramatic investigation then led to an indictment and a media frenzy.

The second episode titled "Guilty or Innocent?" will focus on Carolyn Warmus' first trial, which resulted in a deadlock. Carolyn was found guilty in the retrial thanks to a contentious piece of evidence. Interestingly, Carolyn was given permission to undertake additional DNA testing twenty-seven years later, in the hopes of proving her innocence.

The special also includes an exclusive interview with the Greenburgh Police Department detective who handled the case from start to finish, as well as prosecutors from Westchester County, New York, jurors, and reporters who covered the story firsthand. All of them discussed how they felt about the case at the time and how they feel about it now.

Viewers are allowed to evaluate whether or not justice was served in the end. Was Warmus an innocent part of the plot to divert attention away from the real perpetrator, or was she the cold-blooded killer herself?

The two-night special event of The Fatal Attraction Murder premieres on Oxygen on Saturday and Sunday, March 26, 2022, and March 27, 2022, at 08.00 pm ET/PT.

Edited by Atul S