When will The Quest premiere? Disney+ reality series to explore eight teenage contestants competing to save a kingdom and more

Disney+ is bringing viewers The Quest, a unique fantasy reality show premiering on May 11, 2022. For the first time ever, a show will be both scripted and unscripted, with eight real-life teenage contestants ready to compete in an immersive fantasy world to save a kingdom.

Moreover, the show will also have actors direct and train the teenagers before they set out on their mission.

From the makers of The Lord Of The Rings and Amazing Race, The Quest will feature eight teenagers thrown into an artistically designed fantasy world of Everealm, a land that needs messiahs. It needs to be emancipated from the shackles of evil for which real-world teenagers have been chosen.

The official synopsis of The Quest reads:

“The Quest” is a ground-breaking, immersive, hybrid competition series that drops eight real-life teenagers (Paladins) into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a Kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy. Throughout the eight-episode series, these heroes are immersed in a fantasy world that come to life complete with a castle, royals, ethereal Fates, all forms of mystical creatures, and a Sorceress intent on destruction and power."

The Quest boasts a world brimming with adventures

Disney+’s new original show is an interesting concept of storytelling accompanied by a mix of scripted and reality. The unparalleled storytelling of The Quest is based on a theme that pictures the fantasy world of unrivaled beauty and powerful magic, Everealm. Unfortunately, this mystical realm has been threatened by an evil sorceress for thousands of years.

To save the land, the noble Fates have summoned eight strangers known as Paladins as their last hope. These teenage girls and boys will have to work on an ancient prophecy to vanquish the Sorceress. Moreover, they can only free the land by unlocking the hero within them, which is possible after they put their mind, body, and soul to the test.

Also, throughout the eight-episode series, the Paladins will have to deal with all forms of mystical creatures and a sorceress intent on destruction and power.

As the show is an unseen concept, the show's executive producers, Jane Fleming and Mark Ordesky, revealed their thoughts in a press release:

"We're doing something magical that has never been done at this level. We're taking real people and putting them in a fully-realized fantasy story, conceived and built by incredible artisans in every department,"

They further continued:

"It's an immersive, real-life hero's journey for these eight normal teenagers, who transform before your very eyes. It's an exciting new form of storytelling."

Moreover, the producers also explained that they wanted everything on the show to look authentic. From production to costume design, they are deeply focused on their aesthetics so that teenagers and the audience feel immersed in the fantasy world.

Viewers can watch the premiere of the show on May 11 on Disney+.

