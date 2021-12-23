When will 'The Royal Treatment' air? Release date and more

The Royal Treatment is an American romantic comedy featuring Laura Marano and Mena Massoud in the lead roles. Directed by Rick Jacobson, the film has been shot in New Zealand and centers around a friendship turned romance dynamic between a hairdresser and a prince.

The film is all set to be released on Netflix on 20 January 2022. The Royal Treatment was written by Holly Hester and is produced by Marano, with her mother and sister, under their Calabrian Rhode Productions banner alongside Chloe Smith.

The official synopsis for The Royal Treatment reads:

"New York hairdresser Izzy seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when sparks between them fly, will love – or duty – prevail?"

What is 'The Royal Treatment' about?

The Royal Treatment revolves around a New York salon owner and hair stylist Izzie, who is hired to be a hairdresser at a royal wedding for $50,000. The wedding is that of Prince Thomas of the fictional province of Lavania. Forced to go through with an arranged marriage with a woman he has no romantic feelings for, he turns to Izzie to help him escape.

Izzie and Thomas spark instant chemistry despite their contrasting nature. Izzie, on the one hand, doesn't shy away from giving her honest opinion regardless of consequences and on the other is the prince, who is a bit of a pushover, stuck doing his family's bidding. Over the course of The Royal Treatment, the two go from being platonic friends to being romantically attracted to each other.

However, the pair are faced with the ultimate decision to choose between love and familial duty. The trailer for The Royal Treatment came out on YouTube on 21 December 2021 and offers a peek into the light-hearted and wholesome dynamic between Laura Marano and Mena Massoud's characters.

When will it release and where to watch it?

The Royal Treatment will come out early in the New Year for a quick dose of romance and comedy. It will air exclusively on Netflix on 20 January 2022. Tune in to watch Aladdin famed actor Mena Massoud play a different kind of prince alongside Laura Marano in the role of a girl-next-door hairdresser.

