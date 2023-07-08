When will The Starling Girl release digitally? Details explored 

The Starling Girl is an intensely woven and quite absorbing coming-of-age drama movie, that is all set to be digitally released on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, on DVD and Blu-Ray. The movie will also be available on Digital HD from iTunes and Amazon Video on the same day. It had its world premiere on January 21, 2023, at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival.

On May 12, 2023, The Starling Girl was released in limited theaters by Bleecker Street.

Laurel Parmet has acted as both the writer and director of the new movie, while Kara Durrett and Kevin Rowe have served as producers of the drama movie. The Starling Girl chronicles the story of a 17-year-old teenage girl named Jem Starling, who is trying to find her true identity and land on her own ground in a fundamentalist Christian community.

Ever since the movie made its debut at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, it has been receiving a lot of positive responses from both critics and viewers due to its refreshing take on coming-of-age sagas and impressive acting performances by the lead cast members.

Without further ado, let's dive right in and find out all about The Starling Girl, ahead of its digital release.

The Starling Girl features Sharp Objects actor Eliza Scanlen in the lead role as Jem Starling

The arresting drama movie, distributed by Bleecker Street, primarily focuses on the coming-of-age tale of protagonist Jem Starling, set in a religious backdrop. The movie marks the directorial debut of writer and director Laurel Parmet.

It takes the audience on a thought-provoking journey with its protagonist trying her best to figure out the balance between the ways of her community and the ways of her true self.

The official synopsis for The Starling Girl, given by Bleecker Street, reads as follows:

"Seventeen-year-old Jem Starling struggles to define her place within her fundamentalist Christian community in rural Kentucky. Even her greatest joy of dancing with the church group is tempered by worry that her actions are sinful and she is caught between a burgeoning awareness of her own s*xuality and her religious devotion. With the return of Owen, an enigmatic youth pastor, Jem soon finds herself attracted to his worldliness and charm. Slowly, he draws her into a dangerous relationship that could upend their entire community."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the new movie below:

By the looks of the official trailer and synopsis for the movie, it is quite evident that Jem Starling's journey as she navigates the complexities of her relationship to herself and her society will make for a compelling watch.

Apart from Eliza Scanlen as Jem Starling, the main cast list for the movie includes:

Lewis Pullman as Owen Taylor

Wrenn Schmidt as Heidi Starling

Jimmi Simpson as Paul Starling

Kyle Secor as Pastor Taylor

Austin Abrams as Ben Taylor

Don't forget to watch The Starling Girl, which will be available digitally from July 11, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes