The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live follows Rick Grimes and Michonne and their love story as they navigate through a world that has completely been changed after an apocalypse. They have been separated by distance and powers that seem to be unstoppable and struggle to find their way back to each other.

Their unbreakable bond and their journey to become heroes in this dystopian world serve as the central plot of this series. The series picks up sometime after Rick Grimes exited from the flagship series, The Walking Dead.

In the opening sequence of the season's pilot episode, viewers witness Rick attempting suicide, and then the scene quickly flashes back to a time when Rick and Michonne saw each other for the last time.

Since its premiere, three episodes of season 1 have been released. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of episode 4.

When and where to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 4?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 4, titled “What We,” is set to hit the screens on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 9 pm ET on AMC. However, AMC Plus subscribers will be able to stream the episode a few hours earlier.

Who appears in the cast of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 4?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 4 stars some talented actors. Andrew Lincoln reprises his role as Rick Grimes. Danai Gurira appears as Michonne Hawthorne, while Pollyanna McIntosh reprises her role as Jadis Stokes.

Terry O’Quinn plays the character of Major General Beale, Lesley-Ann Brandt plays the role of Pearl Thorne, along with Frankie Quinones appearing as Esteban Garcia.

Other notable cast memebers include Luba Mason appearing as Willow, Craig Tate as Donald Okafor, Robert O’Hara, Alexis Rae Forlenza as Little Girl, Karma Jenkins as Hannah, Les Trent as Anchor, Genoveva Rossi as Walker, and Alexandra Lopez Galan as Consignees.

What happened in episode 3?

Episode 3 of season 1, titled “Bye,” featured Rick Grimes and Michonne struggling with new challenges in their relationship within a world that has been transformed by unpredictable events.

They must face the dangers of a dystopian post-apocalyptic world all while they keep their true identities hidden from others and themselves too.

Michonne throws herself and Rick out of a CRM helicopter during a storm. This decision increases the existing tension between them.

Rick wanted her to escape without him, fearing for their people back home. The episode explored their struggles with Jadis’ threats and the watchful eyes of the CRM.

What to expect from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 4?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Season 1 Episode 4, titled “What We,” is written by series executive producer Danai Gurira. It features Rick and Michonne ending up in a building that is filled with walkers. Their discussion revolves around whether they can escape together or not.

Audiences can expect intense conflicts between Rick and Michonne as they put their escape plan into action. Moreover, the CRM (Civil Republic Military) will play a significant role in this episode.

Fans can expect more conflicts as the organization sets to track down Rick and Michonne.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 4 premieres on March 17, 2024.